Jack's Mailbag Ep. 50: Answering your latest South Carolina baseball questions

After taking some time off to get engaged to my bride-to-be, I’m officially back to work this week, and it looks like I’m returning at a good time. South Carolina has won four straight games.

The Gamecocks are 4-0 since I got engaged last Wednesday, which may or may not have to do with why they’ve been playing better as of late. Jokes aside, we’ve reached a big milestone this week as this is the 50th episode of Jack’s Mailbag.

When I first started this weekly Q&A series a few years ago, I didn’t think it would last this long or generate much interest. But even as it’s gone through many phases, it’s always been a pleasure to answer your Gamecock baseball questions each week. So for that, I say thank you. Next up: 100!

In this week’s episode, we’ll examine how realistic South Carolina’s postseason chances are as well as why some players aren’t playing as much as others are.

If you would like to have a question featured in the next episode, I’ll create a post on The Insiders Forum at the start of every week, and you can ask your question there. Without further ado, let’s get into this week’s questions.

TopGamecock: Heard anything on Logan Sutter lately? Surprised he hasn’t gotten a few more chances at DH lately.

It may seem surprising that he hasn’t played much lately, but given his recent performance, it shouldn’t come as too much of a shock. Sutter is hitless in his last 14 at-bats and hasn’t recorded a hit since March 22. As I’ll note later in another answer, so much of baseball and playing time comes down to what have you done for me lately. Sutter appeared to be turning a corner at one point earlier in the season, but he has just two hits in his last 36 at-bats dating back to March 10.

That’s ultimately why he hasn’t played as much as expected. South Carolina is trying to win games, and that requires playing the players who are producing. Sutter could be one of those guys, but his recent performance hasn’t shown that he should be a serious contributor right now.

Hampton Rhodes: How many different positions has Patrick Evans played?

Below is a breakdown of how many games Evans has started at each position this year. In short, he’s started at five different spots and has also played some center field, while being capable of handling shortstop as well. He can essentially play every infield and outfield position except catcher.

Catcher: 0

First base: 2

Second base: 5

Shortstop: 0

Third base: 5

Left field: 5

Center field: 0

Right field: 13

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HopkinsCock56: Do you think the team has a chance to make the NCAA’s? Would they need around 12-13 SEC wins to have a chance? Thank you, Jack.

ATWILLIAMS35: I realize it’s a long shot, but what record do you think SC would need to have a chance to make the tournament?

I’m grouping these two questions together since they essentially cover the same topic. Do I think South Carolina has a chance to make the NCAA Tournament? Sure. It’ll be hard to get to that point, but I don’t think it’s impossible. These next eight games should tell us everything we need to know about whether or not that could be a real possibility.

The Gamecocks have looked much better in recent weeks and have climbed back to .500 for the first time since March 24. But there’s still plenty of work to do, starting with a strong homestand and series against Mississippi State and Kentucky. In my opinion, they would need to go 7-2 or better during this nine-game homestand to have a shot moving forward.

How many wins would South Carolina need to have a chance to make the tournament? I realize that 13 wins in SEC play have usually gotten teams into the postseason before. That’s what it took for the Gamecocks to get there in Mark Kingston’s last year in 2024. Let’s say that’s how many SEC wins this year’s team gets, and they win the rest of their midweek games. They’d be 30-26 overall.

Would that be enough to get them into the tournament? It’s hard to say. Obviously, the more SEC wins, the better, but anything less than 13 would make their chances increasingly unlikely. They could always benefit from picking up a win or two at the SEC Tournament next month. Beyond that, it could come down to their RPI and how much those bad losses to mid-major competition are taken into account.

Let’s take a look at a recent example of a team that could mirror South Carolina if the rest of the season plays out this way. Kentucky went 29–23 with 13 conference wins in 2025, which was enough to earn a No. 3 seed in the Clemson Regional, despite going one-and-done in Hoover. The Wildcats lost five games to mid-major opponents throughout the season. But they were top 40 in RPI.

South Carolina currently sits at No. 75 in the RPI and has four losses to mid-major teams ranked 187th or worse. It also has losses to The Citadel (No. 58) and Charlotte (No. 93), both of which are ranked inside the top 100.

To reach the 13-win mark, the Gamecocks would need to go 8-7 over the back half of SEC play. That certainly seems doable, given how they’ve been playing lately and a more manageable schedule that includes three of their final five series at Founders Park.

Again, though, that’s just one factor to consider. RPI also matters, as do those rough losses from earlier. That’s why it will be important to stack as many wins as possible down the stretch. Getting back to .500 is a good start, but there’s now an opportunity to build on that and continue turning things around.

paladin181: What are the chances that Donati actually hires Monte Lee at the end of the season? Are there any legitimate targets for the coach that we’ve heard of so far?

It’s still a bit early to know who the legitimate targets for the next head coach are until the season concludes. As for whether Donati would hire Lee permanently, the chances seem slim at best. South Carolina would likely need to make the postseason to change that outlook, but even then, it would probably take a deep run, potentially all the way to Omaha, for there to be a serious conversation.

WK: Do you feel like the infield of Craddock-Evans-Scobey-Harman is what Monte wants for the rest of the season? Where does that leave Hollins, Sutter and Parker, and do you feel like it pushes Hollins and Parker to look elsewhere after the season?

Speaking to what I’ve watched this season and the latest lineup trends, I wouldn’t say with certainty that that infield combination is what Lee wants the rest of the year. Scobey isn’t going anywhere at shortstop, but I’d say the rest of the infield spots could stay interchangeable. Craddock can play anywhere in the infield, while Evans can play both the infield and outfield. So you can really plug and play those guys wherever you want, so long as you’re finding ways to get both of them into the everyday lineup.

Harman is primarily a third baseman, so that will be his position moving forward now that he’s back. But as has become a recurring theme in this story, playing time is largely determined by who is providing the most value at each position, both offensively and defensively. I’d say Craddock-Evans-Scobey-Harman are the ones who currently fit that criteria.

That’s not to say Hollins, Sutter and Parker won’t play the rest of the year. But they’ve been given plenty of opportunities and haven’t done enough to earn as much playing time as others. It remains to be seen whether that pushes any of them toward a transfer after the season, especially with Evans, Scobey and Harman all draft-eligible and potentially headed to the pros rather than returning. I think it also depends on who the next coach decides to keep from the current roster.

Baseballgirl20: Is Beau Hollins hurt?

It would seem so. Lee told SportsTalk Media Network on Wednesday night that Hollins will be out for this weekend’s series against Mississippi State. His timeline is considered week-to-week, with the hope of receiving better news on his status next week. Jack Reynolds will also be out for this weekend.

Hollins hasn’t played since the Texas series, when he went 0-for-10 at the plate. He’s had some good games, but his play has been inconsistent at best. For the most part, he’s taken a step back from his freshman campaign, when he hit .308 in 2025.

So far this season, Hollins is hitting just .200 with no home runs and eight RBI in 90 at-bats. While he’s been solid defensively at first base, his production at the plate hasn’t come anywhere close to last year.

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