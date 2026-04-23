Jack's Mailbag Ep. 51: Answering your latest South Carolina baseball questions

With 14 games remaining in the regular season, South Carolina’s hopes of extending its season beyond the SEC Tournament are on life support. At this point, life support may no longer be an option.

The Gamecocks were swept by Mississippi State over the weekend, a significant setback after entering the series on a four-game winning streak. They’ll now turn their attention to Kentucky this weekend.

It’s time for my weekly Q&A series, Jack’s Mailbag, where I answer all of your Gamecock baseball questions. If you would like to have a question featured in the next episode, I’ll create a post on The Insiders Forum at the start of every week, and you can ask your question there.

Without further ado, let’s get into this week’s questions.

etowngangsta: Why hasn’t our hitting philosophy at the plate changed since we struggle so much to produce runs?

I don’t think it’s fair to say the philosophy hasn’t changed. It’s well known that Paul Mainieri had a different approach to hitting when he was head coach, and because he was in charge, that’s the direction the offense leaned.

That said, even if the philosophy has shifted to some degree, it’s difficult to overhaul everything in the middle of a season. You can make tweaks and adjustments, but it’s not as simple as implementing a new approach and expecting immediate results. I mentioned this in my weekend reaction, but I think Monte Lee is doing everything he can to help this offense. However, SEC pitching is a different ballgame, and we’re seeing some of the hitters struggle to hit against some of those top-end arms.

The offense has obviously been a problem this season. There’s no way around that. But it’s an issue that’s been prevalent since before Lee took over as the interim head coach.

South Carolina has averaged 5.1 runs per game this season. Breaking that down further, the Gamecocks averaged 5.7 runs per game under Mainieri and are averaging 4.5 under Lee. They hit 31 home runs in 23 games under Mainieri and have added 25 in 19 games with Lee at the helm. They averaged 3.6 walks per game under Mainieri and have been nearly identical under Lee at 3.4.

There are a few important factors to keep in mind, though. Lee has faced a much tougher schedule since taking over, with 15 of his 19 games coming against SEC opponents or North Carolina. Mainieri, on the other hand, had a more manageable slate early in the season, with just seven of 23 games against power conference teams (three against Clemson, three against Florida and one against Arkansas).

So while the numbers may look slightly better under Mainieri, they also came against weaker, mostly non-conference competition.

Sief: Any potential coaching intel you can share?

As of now, there’s not much to share since the season is still ongoing. Once it begins to wind down, we’ll have a much clearer picture of the potential candidates and pass that along as it comes our way.

Your GamecockCentral membership starts at just $1 – and we’ll throw in a complimentary year of access to The Athletic.

WK: Fun one: I spent some time at the ballpark over the weekend and once again saw that Mississippi State only sported the gray pants Saturday when they were wearing the gray pinstripes. Friday in the maroon and Sunday in the black, they paired both with white pants on the road. I’ve noticed other teams like Clemson do the same, which feels like violating one of those unwritten rules of baseball. But the Gamecocks never do that, adhering to a more MLB style with gray pants for every road game. Why?

Good question, and I wish I had a better answer, but I really don’t know. I’ve never quite understood why some teams wear white pants on the road — it just looks weird. Clemson doesn’t have a traditional road gray uniform and therefore doesn’t have gray pants to wear, so I understand that situation. But if a team has gray pants, then they should wear them for road games. I’ve even seen teams wear colorful pants (black, red, blue, etc.) on the road. White for away games feels so out of place.

Luvmygamecocks: With Scobey having the most errors in the SEC and striking out so much in critical situations, particularly with the offspeed breaking ball, why doesn’t Monte sit him down for at least a few games? Certainly, Erik Parker or Patrick Evans could do no worse than Scobey at short. Having season tickets, I’ve yet to see Scobey dive and come up with the ball and then throw out runner. It seems his timing is off defensively as he dives either way before ball gets to him or after ball is past him. Would you agree he is the most disappointing player on team this year?

Scobey doesn’t have the most errors in the SEC — Alabama’s Justin Lebron does. But that doesn’t change the fact that his defense has been inconsistent this year, with 10 errors so far. However, he’s only made three errors since March 21, so he’s been playing better defensively the last few weeks.

Now, offensively, Scobey has definitely struggled some with a lot of bad swings and misses. But we can’t ignore that he’s been one of South Carolina’s better hitters this year, hitting .274 with seven homers and 26 RBI, along with an .809 OPS and a team-leading 15 doubles. He’ll end up eclipsing all of his numbers from his freshman campaign.

For that reason, it’s not fair to say he’s been the most disappointing player this year. Others have been far less productive (Ethan Lizama, Logan Sutter, Luke Yuhasz), whom I think you could say have been the most disappointing because of what they did before coming to South Carolina. I’d like to see Scobey cut down on chasing pitches, but he’s definitely not the most disappointing player.

Hampton Rhodes: Where oh where is Beau Hollins?

Still out. Lee told reporters on Thursday that Hollins will be out again this weekend. It doesn’t look like he’s going to be back anytime soon.

HopkinsCock56: Post-season chances dead now, Jack, after last weekend’s Miss State sweep?

I would say so. The Mississippi State series felt like South Carolina’s best shot to get back in the running for a potential postseason berth, but then again, it would’ve had to keep playing well the rest of the season to get into serious consideration. Now at 5-13 in SEC play, I just don’t see it happening. If anything, I could perhaps see the Gamecocks getting to double-digit conference wins, but that’s not a guarantee with four weekends to go. So my answer would be that those hopes are all but over.

Tallacock: Can we get an updated coach hot board? Are we still looking at the Wake Forest coach?

We’ll have an updated hot board when the season comes to an end and information starts to emerge about where South Carolina will turn for its next coach. I put together a hot board last month with some early names to watch, including Wake Forest’s Tom Walter, largely because he was involved in the last two coaching searches. It’s unclear whether he’d be a serious candidate this time around, but we should know much more in the coming weeks as the season winds down.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina baseball!