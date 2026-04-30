Jack's Mailbag Ep. 52: Answering your latest South Carolina baseball questions

With 10 games to go, South Carolina is entering the home stretch of the regular season, needing as many wins as it can get. The Gamecocks have three weekend series and one midweek game left before heading to Hoover for the SEC Tournament in a few weeks.

It’s time for my weekly Q&A series, Jack’s Mailbag, where I answer all of your Gamecock baseball questions. If you would like to have a question featured in the next episode, I’ll create a post on The Insiders Forum at the start of every week, and you can ask your question there.

Without further ado, let’s get into this week’s questions.

TomaCock: Monte Lee is 10-13 in his 23 games. He has a series win against UK and a sweep of Mizzou. We lost 2/3 to UT and got swept by MissSt. Midweek we have largely taken care of except for a good UNC team and CofC. There are names out there that I think would be no-brainers to hire if we go in a different direction and others that would be reaches. We have LSU, Bama, and Vandy left with Winthrop midweek and then the SEC tourney. What would his record need to roughly be/ what would we need to accomplish for you to say “he’s the guy next year”? On a scale of 1-10 (1 being no matter what, he’s not coming back and 10 being give him the contract today), where are you on retaining him, knowing the coaching market has no guarantees?

South Carolina would likely need to reach the postseason just to begin that conversation. And that doesn’t seem very likely, given it would take a near-perfect finish or winning the SEC Tournament to get to that point. So I’d say I’m about a 3 or 4 on him coming back as the next head coach.

You’re definitely right about there being no guarantees with the coaching market and what can happen, so it can’t just be an automatic no. Current record aside, he does check off the box of being somebody who loves being at South Carolina and has made it clear he wants to be here for years to come. Players love to play for him and he’s well-connected in this state with recruiting.

At the very least, he should get an opportunity to interview for the job. He deserves that after navigating through the back half of this season following Paul Mainieri’s departure. But I think South Carolina needs to expand its horizons and see who else is out there.

WesMitchellfan12: Chances of regional?

Minuscule at best. South Carolina either needs to play nearly flawless baseball the rest of the regular season and avoid any more slip-ups, or simply win the SEC Tournament. It’s a tough task either way. I broke it down in much greater detail in a story I wrote earlier on Thursday outlining any potential postseason path with 10 games remaining, if you want to take a closer look.

Your GamecockCentral membership starts at just $1 – and we’ll throw in a complimentary year of access to The Athletic.

WesMitchellfan12: I asked during one of the games, but a better question for this doesn’t need game by game, but generally, if Monte were the coach all year, how good are we?

I’d imagine South Carolina might’ve picked up a few more wins under Lee had he been the head coach from the start. But it’s hard to say the overall results would look drastically different. Since he took over, the Gamecocks are 10-13, compared to 12-11 under Mainieri — though that earlier stretch came against a much lighter schedule made up mostly of mid-major opponents.

Hampton Rhodes: Who are the key players to retain for next year?

I’ll just list off the players that I think are worth retaining or who could realistically come back: Brandon Cromer, Will Craddock, Beau Hollins, Patrick Dudley, Tyler Bak, KJ Scobey, Reese Moore, Zach Russell, Logan Prisco, Riley Goodman, Cooper Parks, Parker Marlatt, Connor Chicoli.

Several players on the roster still have another year of eligibility, but a few could be selected in the MLB Draft and begin their professional careers. Others could enter the transfer portal as well, whether in search of a new opportunity or as the next head coach evaluates the roster and decides who he wants moving forward.

Fleet50: Hey Jack! Going into next year, in your opinion, how would you rank our biggest needs? i.e. Power bats, power arms, defense, etc. Thanks!!!

The strategy of bringing in power bats and arms hasn’t worked out the best this year. Going into the offseason, I’d say they need to add more contact and speed. They’ve stolen the fewest bases in the SEC (21) and are hitting a league-worst .245 on the year. So they need to get better in those areas. They’ve hit 61 home runs, a slight step up from last year, but have also struck out the third most in the SEC.

Of course, they could be better defensively. I think they really need to get better at catcher. Talmadge LeCroy is having the best season of his career, especially at the plate. He’s also been behind the plate catching nearly every game to this point.

That said, he won’t be here next year, so South Carolina needs to find a suitable replacement. Unless a quality catcher follows the new coach from their previous school, this has to be a priority in the transfer portal. Finding a proven option behind the plate should be near the top of the biggest needs.

Hampton Rhodes: Thoughts on the shifting players up and down the lineup.

I think it’s fine to do early in the season when you’re still figuring out what works best and who fits where in the order. Ideally, you’d like to have your everyday lineup settled by the time SEC play begins.

That said, a lineup is never completely unchanged. Slumps happen, injuries pop up and sometimes a hitter gets hot and forces his way higher in the order. So it’s understandable why a coach would move players up and down in the lineup. It’s just unrealistic to expect the lineup to stay the same every game.

South Carolina has generally rolled with the same starting nine, making only some tweaks. More often than not, it’s been the batting order that changes, and that’s not a big deal in my opinion.

gsgp69: Landon Powell is becoming one of the Best Baseball coaches in the country at D2. Just won coach of the year for their conference. He’s at Northern Greenville University. Is he a candidate for our position?

AustinG_27: Do you think Landon Powell will ever be a serious candidate for the job before he coaches at the D-1 level?

I’ll answer these two above questions as one, since they are essentially asking the same thing.

Any time South Carolina has a job opening in baseball, it feels like Powell’s name always becomes a popular one. That’s mostly due to his ties to the program as a former player, but also because of the success he’s had throughout his coaching career at North Greenville. I’d say he’s a candidate for the position, as many coaches around the country could be, but as the second question asks, is he ever going to be a serious candidate given his lack of Division I experience?

That’s really the one caveat with a potential hire like that. He’s had a great run as a head coach — most notably winning a national championship in 2022 — but all of that success has come at the Division II level. Making the jump to the SEC without prior Division I experience is a significant leap.

It could work. He’d check a lot of boxes as someone who understands the program, values being at South Carolina and knows what the standard of excellence looks like.

But there’s some risk involved. After some down years, is now the right time to take a gamble on somebody with no Division I coaching experience, especially when there are likely candidates available who have already proven themselves at this level — and in some cases, have won too.

VolRebGamecock: What impact will the portal period being the month of June and the CWS not ending until late June have on Carolina retaining players and having a 2027 HC in place?

So, looking ahead at a few key dates: NCAA Regionals are set for May 29-June 1, followed by Super Regionals from June 5-8. The College World Series will begin June 12 and run through June 22.

Right in the middle of all that, the transfer portal is scheduled to open on June 1, overlapping directly with the postseason.

This will certainly have an impact on South Carolina hiring its next coach. The next coach that’s hired will most likely be coaching a team that’s in the postseason, so the Gamecocks would be at the mercy of waiting until those teams’ seasons come to an end to make an official move.

The overlap shouldn’t be as big a deal as it’s maybe made out to be. The portal is open through June 30, and that’s the time when players can enter. Teams can still add players to their teams after that window closes. Again, it’s meant to be the time when players can decide whether or not they want to transfer.

When Brian O’Connor left Virginia for Mississippi State last year, both programs were still playing deep into the postseason. Once he arrived, some of his players followed. He retained key pieces already on the roster and then supplemented with portal additions. So there’s a clear example of how it can work.

That’s also why the timeline shouldn’t force South Carolina’s hand. Sure, it would be less time to construct a roster if it waits it out, but rushing a hire just to get ahead of the portal would be shortsighted, especially when the main priority should be landing the right coach.

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