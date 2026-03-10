Jeremiah Donati releases statement on South Carolina men's basketball

Hours after the South Carolina athletics department confirmed via several reports that head men’s basketball coach Lamont Paris would be back next season, athletics director Jeremiah Donati released the following statement.

Gamecock Nation deserves a winning Men’s Basketball program. I understand the frustration and disappointment following the results of the past two seasons. Coach Paris can win here and he has proven it. He led this program to an NCAA Tournament appearance in just his second season at South Carolina and was named 2024 SEC Coach of the Year after tying a single-season program record with 26 wins. He has proven he can win throughout his coaching career.

Our goal is to build a men’s basketball program at South Carolina that is consistently competitive in the SEC and nationally. To reach our goals, it will require an increased level of investment across the program that matches these expectations. We are committed to making these critical investments. Additionally, it requires an ongoing assessment and evaluation to ensure we are moving forward and making the necessary improvements. Alongside these investments it is my expectation that we will see significant improvements

in the short term.

I want to assure our fans and constituents that we will put in the work to make this a program you are proud of year in and year out. It is a rapidly changing collegiate athletics landscape, but we welcome that challenge and opportunity.

Paris is slated to meet with the media tonight following the Gamecocks practice ahead of tomorrow’s SEC men’s basketball tournament opener.

South Carolina will take on Oklahoma in Nashville at around 9:30 ET on Wednesday.

