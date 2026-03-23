Jordan Butler entering transfer portal

South Carolina power forward Jordan Butler plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, per his agent Mike Naiditch of WEAVE. On3’s Joe Tipton confirmed the move.

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Butler played his freshman year at Missouri. The 7-footer would average two points per game after appearing in every game for the Tigers.

At the conclusion of his time in CoMo, the lengthy hybrid big entered his name into the transfer portal and chose to continue his career at South Carolina, starting last season. With the Gamecocks, Butler has played 53 games and started four times.

The Mauldin native’s most recent season in garnet and black was his best, averaging a career-high 2.8 points per game on 47.7 percent shooting from the field. He also logged a career-best 11 points in November against Presbyterian.

Butler saw limited action in the latter half of the season, reaching double-digit minutes just twice in conference play. The frontcourt rotation was inconsistent for Lamont Paris’ team throughout the entire year.

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What Butler does bring to the floor is size. The seven-footer has the body to combat top-tier height in the SEC, and on the offensive end, he can stretch the floor as well. The big shot 30.6% from beyond the arc during his sophomore campaign.

Even with more efficient scoring in his most recent season, there was a notable dip in his three-point percentage. The dip from 30.6% to 25.0% could be a focal point for him during the off-season.

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