Josh Gunther becomes first Gamecock to enter transfer portal

South Carolina right-handed pitcher Josh Gunther is entering the transfer portal, his agency TAGASTAR Sports announced in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Gunther will have one year of eligibility remaining as he looks for a new home for his senior season in 2027.

After transferring in from Wake Forest, Gunther spent just one season at South Carolina. He began the year pitching in long relief out of the bullpen but quickly emerged as the team’s ace after seven shutout innings with 10 strikeouts against Clemson on Feb. 27.

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Two weeks later, Gunther dominated in his first SEC start at Florida, holding the Gators hitless over 6.1 innings on March 13.

The rest of the season, however, didn’t see many bright spots as he struggled over the final two months of the regular season and finished with a career-worst 7.41 ERA. He went 2-4 in 13 appearances with seven starts and struck out 44 batters with 25 walks in 37.2 innings of work.

The transfer portal will officially be open from June 1 to June 30 for all players to enter. Gunther is the first Gamecock to hit the portal this cycle.

Josh Gunther’s bio from GamecocksOnline

PRIOR TO CAROLINA

Attended Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, N.C., for two seasons

Had six saves and a 3.41 ERA for the Demon Deacons in 2025

Struck out 47 batters in 29 innings pitched

Held opponents to a .194 batting average

Allowed just one extra-base hit on the season

Struck out three in 1.1 innings in the 7-6 win over Tennessee in the NCAA Knoxville Regional (June 1, 2025)

Appeared in 28 games out the bullpen in 2024, recording 38 strikeouts in 31.1 innings pitched with a save his freshman season

Prepped at Bayside Academy in Daphne, Ala, where he was 10-1 with a 0.73 ERA and 97 strikeouts as a senior

Pitcher of the Year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association (2023)

Was the No. 7 right-handed pitcher and No. 19 overall player in the state of Alabama in the class of 2023 by Perfect Game

PERSONAL

Born on November 29, 2004

Son of Josh and Ashley Gunther

Major is services management

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