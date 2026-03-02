Josh Gunther earns SEC Pitcher of the Week after tremendous performance vs. Clemson

South Carolina right-handed pitcher Josh Gunther has been named the SEC Pitcher of the Week, the conference announced Monday afternoon.

Gunther delivered a dominant performance in his start against No. 15 Clemson on Friday, tossing seven shutout innings while allowing just three hits. He struck out a career-high 10 batters and issued only one walk. He led the Gamecocks to a 7-0 win over the Tigers to open the Palmetto Series.

“That was unbelievable,” head coach Paul Mainieri said of Gunther’s outing on Friday. “… I knew he had built up enough endurance that he could pitch deep into the game. I didn’t really expect him to go seven innings tonight. I was hoping for five, but he was in such a groove. … He was special. I’d like to say I’m surprised, but I’m really not. I think he’s a really great pitcher, and I think he’ll continue to pitch well for us all year.”

Your GamecockCentral membership starts at just $1 – and we’ll throw in a complimentary year of access to The Athletic.

Friday marked the first start of Gunther’s collegiate career after previously pitching exclusively out of the bullpen. He made 54 relief appearances over two seasons at Wake Forest, recording six saves for the Demon Deacons in 2025.

After transferring to South Carolina, Gunther was given the opportunity to compete for a weekend rotation spot during fall practice and preseason workouts. Although he impressed, Mainieri initially opted to use him as a long reliever in the first two Friday games of the season.

So far this year, Gunther is 2-0 with a 4.20 ERA across three appearances, including the one start. He’s struck out 20 batters and walked five in 15 innings of work.

While this weekend’s rotation has not yet been announced, Gunther appears likely to get the ball Saturday when the Gamecocks host Princeton for a doubleheader at Founders Park.

First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 1 p.m., with Game 2 set for 4:30 p.m. Both games will be on SEC Network+.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina baseball!

