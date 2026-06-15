Keeping local talent home a priority for Kevin Schnall's South Carolina program

When the 2026 College World Series kicked off, 11 athletes from the state of South Carolina got to experience the biggest stage in college baseball. None of them played for a team from the state.

Starting center fielder for the Texas Longhorns, Dariyan Peterson, hailed from Hartsville. West Virginia’s starting pitcher in the program’s first-ever CWS game is a native of Bowling Springs. Meanwhile, Ole Miss starter Taylor Rabe came from Greenville.

South Carolina’s new head coach, Kevin Schnall, noticed the amount of talent within the state leaving home. He wants to remedy that.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina baseball!

“Our number one priority would be dominating the state of South Carolina and making sure the best players in this state are Gamecocks,” Schnall said in his introductory press conference on Friday night.

Beyond the 2026 season, four of the top five 2027 recruits from South Carolina, according to PerfectGame’s 2027 College Recruit Rankings, are committed to out-of-state programs. The lone in-state commit among them, Griffin McKain, is heading to Clemson.

The Gamecocks have two commits from the 2027 high school class from the Palmetto State as of Monday afternoon.

South Carolina baseball’s 2026 group featured 11 players from its home state. Comparatively, Schnall’s Coastal Carolina group featured eight. The former Chanticleer head coach is bringing six of them with him to Columbia.

Kentucky native Brice Estep, who finished his high school career at P27 Academy in Lexington, is also following his head coach from Coastal Carolina.

“Let’s start with our connectivity in the state – unparalleled to anybody in the entire country,” Schnall told Gamecocks+ in a sit-down interview. “That is going to be the number one focus for us here. The best players in the state of South Carolina will be recruited by the University of South Carolina.”

However, Schnall isn’t limiting his scope to the Palmetto State borders. He knows that to get back to the national stage, he has to recruit nationally.

“We’re going to build from inside out, but ultimately we’re never going to settle for the next best player,” Schnall said. “So, if that means we have to expand out, we will do that.”

Coastal Carolina’s roster in 2026 featured players from 15 different states, the same as the Gamecocks.

Bringing in local talent starts with the transfer portal as Schnall settles into his new position. The portal remains open until June 30 for players to enter.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina baseball!

