Kentucky rallies late to thwart South Carolina's hopes of completing sweep

South Carolina had already done its job this weekend, winning the series at home against Kentucky by taking the first two games. But it wasn’t going to pass up on a chance to sweep.

The Gamecocks have reached a point where they need every win they can get. For a time, it looked like they were on their way to another one to finish off a strong series, but the Wildcats rallied in the late innings and came back to win 9-5 on Sunday.

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Alex Valentin struggled in his latest start, lasting just two innings and giving up four runs on three hits. He struck out three but also issued a walk and two hit-by-pitches. Falling behind 4-0 early has typically been insurmountable this season, but with the way South Carolina’s offense has been swinging the bats lately, a comeback wasn’t out of the question.

The Gamecocks (22-23, 7-14 SEC) had no answers for Kentucky right-hander Connor Mattison the first time through the order, but after picking up their first hit in the fourth, Ethan Lizama blasted a two-run homer to right field to get them on the board and make it a two-run game.

South Carolina threatened again in the fifth, loading the bases with two outs against Mattison. It appeared the inning would end without damage when Talmadge LeCroy lined a ball into left, but Kentucky’s Scott Campbell couldn’t make the catch on what would have been the final out, allowing two runs to score and tie the game.

With Mattison out of the game, the Gamecocks loaded the bases again in the fifth after Ethan Lizama drew a walk against former Gamecock Jackson Soucie. Dawson Harman followed by winning a 10-pitch at-bat, taking a 3-2 pitch upstairs for a walk that forced in the go-ahead run.

South Carolina’s bullpen held Kentucky scoreless until the eighth, when the Wildcats rallied for three runs to take the lead. Facing Alex Philpott with a runner on second and one out, Braxton Van Cleave tied the game with a single into center field. He then advanced from first to third after stealing second, as a throw from LeCroy got past Patrick Evans on the tag attempt and into center, followed by Aaron Jamison’s throw to third skipping away from Harman and allowing Van Cleave to score easily.

The Wildcats added an insurance run in the inning on a solo homer by Caeden Cloud, ending a rough outing for Philpott. The right-hander allowed three runs on two hits over 2.1 innings. They picked up two more runs in the ninth on a two-run double by Ethan Hindle to put the game away for good.

After scoring all five runs in the fourth and fifth, the Gamecocks failed to score again over the final four innings. They struck out 16 times on the day.

Up next: South Carolina will conclude its nine-game homestand against The Citadel Tuesday night. First pitch will be at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.

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