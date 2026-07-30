Kevin Schnall doesn't see South Carolina job as a rebuild: 'We're calling it a recharge, re-energize'

It’s not a stretch to say the last two years for South Carolina were the worst in program history. With new records being shattered for most losses in a season each year, things were as bad as they could get.

But that was then. Now, things are starting to look much different. Drastic changes took place in the last several months, beginning with a new head coach along with an almost entirely new coaching staff. The roster is also borderline brand new, with only a few players from last year’s team returning next season.

It’s easy to look at the situation and assume it will take time for the Gamecocks to return to where they once were. It very well could. But for Kevin Schnall, he doesn’t view taking on this task as a rebuild.

“We’re calling it a recharge, re-energize,” he said on 107.5 The Game on Wednesday. “The bones of this place are special. I reflect back when I started coaching in 2000, and as you guys know, I mean that was the heyday — 2000 to 2012. The legendary Hall of Fame coach Ray Tanner. What the program was during that time, it was the standard. It was the biggest, the baddest, best program in all of college baseball. Nine Super Regionals, six trips to Omaha, two national championships.”

Schnall, who comes to Columbia after spending nearly his entire coaching career at Coastal Carolina, believes the change in structure can lead to a quicker turnaround. After all, he knows just as well as anyone what it’s like to have immediate success in a new role.

What does this mean for the Gamecocks? Jack Veltri and fellow subscribers are discussing it now on The Insiders Forum.

In his first year as a head coach in 2025, Schnall guided the Chanticleers to 56 wins and a runner-up finish at the College World Series. Along the way, they also captured both the Sun Belt regular-season and conference tournament championships while losing just 13 games all season.

“The development is the staple of our program. That’s why we were so successful at Coastal for all those years,” Schnall said. “Player development, and we’re going to do everything possible to ensure that we have everything in line for our players to become the best baseball players they can be.”

Part of making sure the staff has what it needs has been immediate improvements to Founders Park. Schnall shared that the program will have a new weight room by November while the locker room area is “being renovated as we speak.”

“It’s a cool situation because we as a staff now have a chance to put our touches on some things now in the stadium and do some things in the hitting facility,” he said. The administration has been absolutely awesome throughout this.

“A big shoutout has to go to the facility and our maintenance staff. Feel like they’ve been here for 30 straight days ever since we got on campus. These guys have worked tirelessly to put up shelving and just to do some little things to make the place more efficient for our guys when they return.”

What difference will those upgrades make? Schnall believes it will make plenty for his new-look team.

“We want to make sure that the culture is right. The togetherness of our program and our players is so critical. So we need to make sure that the facility is so welcoming that these guys never want to leave, and that’s what we want to develop.”