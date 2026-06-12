South Carolina lands First Team All-Sun Belt transfer OF
Kevin Schnall has added another transfer piece to his South Carolina baseball program, as the Gamecocks have landed a commitment from Marshall transfer outfielder Evan Bottone.
The Bay Village, Ohio native was a First Team All-Sun Belt selection with the Thundering Herd this past season. Bottone hit .381 with 23 extra base hits as a junior, hitting 8 home runs and stealing 11 bases. Playing and starting in all 54 games, he had 41 RBIs and finished the campaign with a 1.047 OPS.
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Bottone joins seven previous transfers – all the others heading to Columbia from Coastal Carolina – in pledging to the Gamecocks via the portal. USC has previously landed commitments from LHP Hayden Johnson, RHP Daniel Parker, C Brice Estep, LHP Colby Richardson, 3B Walker Mitchell, LHP/1B/DH Jackson Winer, and RHP Luke Jones.
It was also reported on Thursday evening that Schnall had hired Wake Forest hitting coach Bill Cilento to continue filling out his coaching staff.