Kip Bouknight: 'There's no one that wants this program to be better than me'

Kip Bouknight is South Carolina through and through. A Columbia native, he graduated from nearby Brookland-Cayce High School before starring at South Carolina, where he became the only Gamecock ever to win the Golden Spikes Award, given annually to the nation’s top amateur baseball player.

The former right-hander experienced some team success during his years with the Gamecocks. South Carolina won 56 games in 2000 and advanced to a Super Regional, laying the foundation for three straight College World Series appearances starting two years later in 2002.

So for Bouknight, whose No. 14 is retired along the left field wall at Founders Park, it’s a tough watch for him to see where the program is at now.

“It’s certainly been disappointing and frustrating to see the program struggle,” Bouknight told reporters on Saturday while discussing his induction into the College Baseball Hall of Fame. “There’s no one that wants this program to be better than me out there. I mean, I eat, sleep and drink South Carolina.”

Join GamecockCentral now for $1 and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.

The current Gamecocks are coming off the worst season in program history, finishing 28-29 under Paul Mainieri in 2025. As Mainieri enters his second season, South Carolina won its Opening Weekend series against Northern Kentucky, though it fell short of a sweep for the first time since 2022.

Bouknight, who occasionally is a color analyst for South Carolina home games on SEC Network, believes Mainieri has what it takes to get the program back on track.

“I mean, he’s a Hall of Fame coach,” Bouknight said. “Coach Mainieri is the answer. He’s right. We’ve got exactly who needs to be here. We may not have been as good physically as some of the other teams we played in the SEC in the past couple of years, but I think we’ve got a good group of guys this year.”

While Bouknight thinks the talent has improved, what stands out most to him is the “passion and energy” the players bring each day. He played at South Carolina under Ray Tanner, whose practices were “extremely demanding and extremely hard,” a regimen that ultimately translated to success on the field.

“You’re either getting better or getting worse — just a relentless passion to be good at all the little things,” he said. “We didn’t give games away. We’d make physical errors, but the mental errors were slim to none, and that comes from just hard work and preparation and preparing yourself to win.”

Bouknight’s advice for the current team is simple: bring that same intensity every day, a lesson he learned firsthand under Tanner.

“I was really excited to see us come back last night after giving up the lead late and coming back and winning that game,” Bouknight said. “These guys are trying. They’re doing their best. Most of college sports, it’s about recruiting, so we’ve got to get the right guys in here, and Coach Mainieri and the staff are doing a wonderful job of that.”

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina baseball!