Lamont Paris announces South Carolina's latest portal add Davion Hannah

On Wednesday, South Carolina head coach Lamont Paris announced another transfer who will be joining the program for the 2026-27 season. 6-foot-6 guard Davion Hannah has signed a financial aid agreement to join the Gamecocks next season.

Hannah comes to South Carolina from Alabama, where he played his freshman year last season. He’ll have three years of eligibility remaining.

Hannah is the sixth transfer to join the Gamecocks. Paris officially announced the additions of Aleksas Bieliauskas (Wisconsin), guard Shane Blakeney (Drexel), forward Camden Heide (Texas), guard Kory Mincy (George Mason) and forward Jakub Nečas (Duquesne) last week.

Below is more information on Hannah, as well as thoughts from Paris.

Press release from South Carolina Athletics

Davion Hannah – 6-6, 190 pounds – Milwaukee, Wis.

• Was limited due to injury and saw action in 10 games at Alabama in 2025-26, averaging 3.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest

• Logged shooting splits of 46.2% (12-of-26) from the floor and 36.4% (4-of-11) from behind the arc in 12.8 minutes per game for the Crimson Tide

• Scored nine points and pulled down season-high eight rebounds in a victory over UTSA (12/7/25)

• Went 5-of-7 from the floor and had a season-high 12 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal in a blowout victory over Maryland (11/27/25)

• Had nine points, three rebounds, a season-high three steals and two assists in his collegiate debut, a season-opening win over North Dakota (11/3/25)

• A four-star recruit coming out of high school, was the No. 1 player from Wisconsin and No. 42 overall by On3 ; slotted as the No. 3 combo guard in the country by On3

• Was a 2025 McDonald’s All-American nominee and was named to the Naismith High School Player of the Year Watch List

• Competed in the 2024 NBPA Top 100 Camp, widely regarded as the premier basketball event available to elite high school athletes ; since its inception in 1994, over 300 players have gone on to successful careers in the NBA

• Finished his high school career at Link Academy in Missouri ; team was the Geico National Championship Runner-Up and finished the season ranked No. 2 in the country

• In 56 games at Nicolet High School (Glendale, Wisc.) from 2022-24, averaged 19.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game

Paris on Hannah

“Davion has tremendous physical gifts that give him an incredibly high ceiling. He has positional size as well as length, and is a high level quick-twitched athlete that can attack and play above the rim. He has the ability to get into the paint, create for others and is also a threat from behind the 3-point arc. I believe Davion will prove to be a very versatile player on both sides of the ball when it is all said and done. We can’t wait to get to work!”

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