Lamont Paris speaks on returning to South Carolina next season

Things were very different when Lamont Paris arrived in Nashville for the SEC Tournament two years ago. Amid a historic season, the then-second-year head coach earned the SEC Coach of the Year award and was rewarded with a new six-year contract.

Fast forward to the present: Paris arrived at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday night knowing his future is secure — at least for next season. South Carolina plans to bring him back for the 2026–27 season, which will mark his fifth year with the program.

“I want to be at South Carolina. I like South Carolina,” Paris said. “… My focus has been on how to continue to improve, not only this year, but certainly as we move forward into next year and putting together a product that we can get back to competing for an SEC Championship.”

While Paris still has four years remaining on his contract, there was some doubt about whether he would return, given that the Gamecocks have finished near the bottom of the SEC standings in back-to-back seasons since making the NCAA Tournament in 2024. But athletics director Jeremiah Donati remains committed to giving Paris the resources and support to win again in Columbia.

“My conversations with Jeremiah really have been focused on the landscape of college athletics and how rapidly it’s changed, particularly in the last two years,” Paris said. “If you think about how quickly some of these drastic changes are making, and then how we can continue to keep up and forge ahead within this landscape in a way that equips us better to provide the resources that we need to attract teams that can compete in the SEC. … So they’ve been really good conversations, and I’m excited about the path forward that way.”

Your GamecockCentral membership starts at just $1 – and we’ll throw in a complimentary year of access to The Athletic.

Those conversations between Paris and Donati will also lead to a larger financial commitment from South Carolina. In a released statement, Donati said, “To reach our goals, it will require an increased level of investment across the program that matches these expectations. We are committed to making these critical investments.”

It’s currently unclear what that larger investment will look like this offseason. Regardless, Paris knows that’s going to be critical in assembling next year’s roster.

“Things have changed. What may have been important three years ago is not as important today, and some things that are extremely important today maybe didn’t even exist three or four years ago,” he said. “And so I think being nimble in a way to make changes and to make adjustments and adapt, I think that’s extremely encouraging. It just is.”

Since the news broke of Paris’ return on Tuesday morning, the online reaction from the Gamecock fan base hasn’t been overly positive. Attendance has also suffered this year, with fewer fans showing up as the season progressed to a point where Colonial Life Arena was not even half full on Senior Night.

Paris says he doesn’t pay much attention to crowd size, but it’s hard not to notice the stark contrast between two years ago, when South Carolina was winning, and now.

He also recognizes the value in getting fans back in the arena — and the way to do that is by putting a winning product on the floor.

“Fans are a big part of it. I think we finished 20th in the country two years ago in terms of home attendance,” Paris said. “So there’s a correlation between what the product looks like in terms of winning and losing. That’s what fans are.

“I mean, some fans are always going to be there. I mean, I’ve been a Cleveland Browns fan for as long as I can remember, and they used to be good for all those people that don’t remember that, but I’m still a Cleveland Browns fan, and then other ones will be more active as Cleveland Browns fans or Gamecocks fans or whatever the sport may be, as the team performs better. And so certainly, I think there’s a direct correlation between those two things.”

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina basketball!