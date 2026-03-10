Lamont Paris will return as South Carolina coach next season

Lamont Paris will be back for a fifth season in charge of the South Carolina men’s basketball program in 2026-27.

The athletic department confirmed the news to the Post and Courier’s David Cloninger on Tuesday morning, making official what has largely been believed to be the outcome for the last couple of weeks.

The decision to retain Paris, who is 62-66 at South Carolina, comes as the Gamecocks complete a second straight disappointing regular season.

After finishing last in the SEC with an overall record of 12-20 and 2-16 in the league last season, South Carolina finished 14th in the regular season this year and enters the SEC Tournament with a record of 13-18 overall and 4-14 in league play. The Gamecocks are 6-30 in SEC play over the last two seasons.

Paris’ best season in Columbia came in Year 2 (2023-24) of his tenure, when he was named SEC Coach of the Year as South Carolina went 26-8 and returned to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017. The 26 victories tied the 2016-17 Final Four team for the most single-season wins in program history. The Gamecocks went 13-5 in SEC play, tying for second in the league.

South Carolina went 11-21 overall and 4-14 in the SEC in Paris’ first season.

