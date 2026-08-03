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LaNorris Sellers named to Maxwell Award Watch List

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Jack Veltri@jacktveltri
2h

South Carolina starting quarterback LaNorris Sellers has been named to the Maxwell Award Watch List, the Maxwell Football Club announced on Monday.

The Maxwell Award is given to the most outstanding player in college football. Sellers is one of 81 players to be named to the preseason watch list.

More from the press release from South Carolina Athletics

A Rex Enright permanent team captain in each of the last two seasons, Sellers has played in 27 games (24 starts) at South Carolina, throwing for 5,057 yards and 33 touchdowns (11th in school history) and rushing for 995 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has four career 300-yard passing games and a pair of 100-yard rushing outings. His 63.4% career completion rateis third in program history behind only Spencer Rattler (67.5%) and Connor Shaw (65.5%).

In 2025, Sellers completed 178-of-293 passes (60.8%) for 2,437 yards and 13 touchdowns. Additionally, he rushed 149 times for 270 yards and five touchdowns. Sellers completed eight passes of 50 yards or more, seven of which went for touchdowns. As a freshman in 2024, Sellers was National Freshman of the Year and a FWAA Freshman All-American. He earned All-SEC honors and was tabbed the SEC Freshman of the Year after completing 196-of-299 passes (65.6%) for 2,534 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also logged 674 rushing yards on 166 attempts (4.1 avg.) with seven touchdowns. A Florence, S.C. native, Sellers led the team to a 9-4 record in 2024 with four top-25 wins in the team’s final five games of the regular season.

The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell who was a former standout at Swarthmore College and a renowned sportswriter and football official.

Sellers is one of 16 players on the watch list who hails from the Southeastern Conference.

ABOUT THE MAXWELL FOOTBALL CLUB
The Maxwell Football Club was founded in 1935 and is the oldest football organization of its kind in America. The Club recognizes excellence in performance at the high school, collegiate and professional levels of the game. The Maxwell Club is also deeply involved and fully vested in the community through programs to promote academic excellence, community volunteerism, and leadership. High school student-athletes around the country have an opportunity to participate in MFC Showcase events, free of charge, through the generosity of our corporate partners, NFL Foundation, College Sports Communicators, SRA Inc, Vertical Raise, Quinco Inc, the ETC Foundation and the Bradley Law Firm. To learn more about our story visit www.maxwellfootballclub.org.

The Maxwell Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses college football’s most prestigious awards. The NCFAA’s 25 awards have honored more than 900 recipients since 1935. This season, 12 NCFAA awards will honor national players of the week each Tuesday.

2026 MAXWELL AWARD WATCH LIST

FirstLastPositionClassSchool
LiamSzarkaQBJuniorAir Force
JordanGantRBSeniorAkron
RyanColeman-WilliamsWRJuniorAlabama
NoahFifitaQBSeniorArizona
CaleHellumsQBSeniorArmy
ByrumBrownQBSeniorAuburn
JeremiahCobbRBSeniorAuburn
DJLagwayQBJuniorBaylor
MadduxMadsenQBSeniorBoise State
DylanRileyRBJuniorBoise State
BearBachmeierQBSophomoreBYU
LJMartinRBSeniorBYU
Jaron-KeaweSagapoluteleQBSophomoreCal
JulianLewisQBR-FreshmanColorado
NickMinicucciQBJuniorDelaware
NateSheppardRBSophomoreDuke
JadanBaughRBJuniorFlorida
CadenVeltkampQBSeniorFlorida Atlantic
DuceRobinsonWRSeniorFlorida State
GunnerStocktonQBSeniorGeorgia
NateFrazierRBJuniorGeorgia
JusticeHaynesRBSeniorGeorgia Tech
MicahAlejadoQBSophomoreHawaii
ConnerWeigmanQBSeniorHouston
JoshHooverQBSeniorIndiana
CadenCreelQBJuniorJacksonville State
AveryJohnsonQBSeniorKansas State
JoeJacksonRBJuniorKansas State
IsaacBrownRBJuniorLouisville
SamLeavittQBJuniorLSU
CarlosDel Rio-WilsonQBSeniorMarshall
DarianMensahQBJuniorMiami
MalachiToneyWRSophomoreMiami
MarkFletcherRBSeniorMiami
JordanMarshallRBJuniorMichigan
BryceUnderwoodQBSophomoreMichigan
CamEdwardsRBSeniorMichigan State
DariusTaylorRBJuniorMinnesota
AhmadHardyRBJuniorMissouri
BraxtonWoodsonQBSeniorNavy
CJBaileyQBJuniorNC State
AnthonyColandreaQBSeniorNebraska
DJScottRBJuniorNorth Dakota State
CalebKomolafeRBJuniorNorthwestern
CJCarrQBSophomoreNotre Dame
BoJacksonRBSophomoreOhio State
JeremiahSmithWRJuniorOhio State
JulianSayinQBSophomoreOhio State
JohnMateerQBSeniorOklahoma
CalebHawkinsRBSophomoreOklahoma State
DrewMestemakerQBSophomoreOklahoma State
KewanLacyRBJuniorOle Miss
TrinidadChamblissQBSeniorOle Miss
DanteMooreQBSeniorOregon
RoccoBechtQBSeniorPenn State
MasonHeintschelQBSophomorePittsburgh
AntwanRaymondRBJuniorRutgers
LuckySuttonRBSeniorSan Diego State
KevinJenningsQBSeniorSMU
LaNorrisSellersQBJuniorSouth Carolina
DeSeanBishopRBJuniorTennessee
ArchManningQBSophomoreTexas
CamColemanWRJuniorTexas
MarcelReedQBJuniorTexas A&M
MarioCraverWRJuniorTexas A&M
BradJacksonQBSophomoreTexas State
CameronDickeyRBJuniorTexas Tech
AlonzaBarnettQBSeniorUCF
NicoIamaleavaQBJuniorUCLA
JacksonArnoldQBSeniorUNLV
Jai’DenThomasRBJuniorUNLV
JaydenMaiavaQBSeniorUSC
WaymondJordanRBSeniorUSC
DevonDampierQBSeniorUtah
WayshawnParkerRBJuniorUtah
OwenMcCownQBSeniorUTSA
DemondWilliamsQBJuniorWashington
CamCookRBSeniorWest Virginia
BrocLoweryQBJuniorWestern Michigan
JalenBuckleyRBSeniorWestern Michigan
SamuelHarrisRBSophomoreWyoming

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