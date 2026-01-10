Late second-half slump plagues South Carolina in tight loss to No. 18 Georgia

8:18 left to go. Eli Ellis had just made his third straight shot, a driving layup off a fastbreak, to give South Carolina an eight-point lead in the midst of an 8-0 run against No. 18 Georgia.

With how well the Gamecocks were playing, a few more baskets could’ve potentially created enough separation to put the game away and pull off a big upset in front of a solid home crowd.

Sound familiar? Because if it does, that’s exactly the scenario that South Carolina faced so many times last season, yet came up short virtually every time.

Even though it’s a new season, the same remains true. The Gamecocks saw their lead slowly slip away as they suffered a 75-70 loss to the Bulldogs at Colonial Life Arena.

There are multiple reasons why they ultimately lost this game. Head coach Lamont Paris summed up the primary reason perfectly.

“If I look at this stretch, these are things that I remember specifically, not to call anyone out, but these are just plays that I remember,” Paris said after the game. “I know Meechie (Johnson) got a wide-open three. Elijah (Strong) had an open three. Elijah passed up an open three and then threw to Meechie for an open three. Myles (Stute) had an open three in the corner. Kobe (Knox) was at the basket, and we threw like a little lob to him, and he caught it and missed it right at the rim. We ran a hammer play to Myles in the corner for a wide-open three. Even down to Mike (Sharavjamts)’s layup at the very end that we missed.”

All of those sequences that Paris listed off one by one, none of them led to points. After Strong scored on a layup to give South Carolina a one-point lead with 5:42 to go, the next made shot didn’t come until Johnson made a late three-pointer with five seconds left.

After shooting 48.1 percent in the first half, the Gamecocks were much worse in the second half, shooting only 35.5 percent from the field. But only making two more shots after taking an eight-point lead with eight minutes to go proved to be their biggest downfall.

South Carolina (10-6, 1-2 SEC) picked up where it left off in the LSU game, shooting relatively well throughout the first half. It shot 48.1 percent from the field and appeared to continue emphasizing going to the basket and taking closer shots, which also led to going 10-of-13 on its first-half free throws.

After holding a one-point lead at the eight-minute mark, the Gamecocks then went on a 13-2 run to go up by 12, gaining almost all of the momentum. Georgia immediately followed with an 8-0 run, cutting the lead down to six heading into halftime.

Similar to the LSU game, the Bulldogs played well coming out of halftime and quickly regained the lead after an early 9-2 run in the first three minutes. After South Carolina controlled much of the first half, there were 12 lead changes as both teams continued to trade shots and scoring runs.

Georgia took a one-point lead in the final five minutes after Kobe Knox was charged with a flagrant one foul. This allowed Bulldogs’ center Somtochukwu Cyril to go to the free-throw line for two shots and hit both.

While there was still plenty of time to go, this sequence would give Georgia the lead for good. The Bulldogs went on a 21-8 run over the final eight minutes as the Gamecocks struggled mightily to get anything going offensively.

South Carolina, which shot 35.5 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from beyond the arc in the second half, went nearly six minutes without a made field goal until the final seconds. After leading 62-54 with eight minutes left, the Gamecocks only scored eight more points the rest of the way.

Mike Sharavjamts led the team with 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Kobe Knox picked up his first double-double of the year with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Eli Ellis finished with double figures as he went for 13 points on 5-of-12 shooting. Meechie Johnson had 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting and 1-of-8 from three-point range.

Up next: South Carolina will begin a two-game road trip, starting on Tuesday night when the Gamecocks face No. 15 Arkansas in Fayetteville. Tip-off will be at 9 p.m. on SEC Network.

