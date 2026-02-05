Latest injury updates on KJ Scobey, Alex Philpott and Beau Hollins

After dealing with the injury bug in the weeks leading up to Opening Day, South Carolina head coach Paul Mainieri delivered much more promising news on the latest batch of player injuries on Thursday.

Late last week, some early reports surfaced that right-handed pitcher Alex Philpott would be out for the season and require Tommy John surgery. Fortunately for the Gamecocks, that won’t be the case.

“He doesn’t need to have surgery,” Mainieri said. “We’re shutting him down for two weeks to just let it kind of settle, rest and let the swelling kind of go down, and then he’ll start a throwing program in two weeks for three weeks, but it could be expedited if he feels great.”

Philpott was slated to pitch in last Friday’s scrimmage, but he didn’t throw due to soreness from his previous outing. While the ligament in his elbow is “very healthy,” Mainieri said he would have some slight issues when he released a ball and felt pain in his pinky.

Mainieri is hopeful that Philpott, whom he believed would’ve likely made the weekend rotation, will be ready to go by the first weekend of SEC play at Florida. Though there’s a chance he could be ready before then.

In the meantime, the Gamecocks will ride with Riley Goodman, Amp Phillips and Brandon Stone in the weekend rotation when the season begins next weekend against Northern Kentucky.

About 10 minutes after Mainieri received the good news on Philpott, he then looked over and saw starting shortstop KJ Scobey lying on the infield dirt and in pain.

“I hear this yell,” Mainieri said. “Well, I just thought it was Scobey kind of celebrating the great play that he made.”

Just a few pitches into Tuesday’s scrimmage, Aaron Jamison ripped a hard ground ball toward the left side of the infield that appeared destined to score a run. Instead, Scobey made a gorgeous diving stop, limiting Jamison to a single and keeping Talmadge LeCroy, who had just doubled, at second base. The great defensive play, however, came at a cost.

“When he hit the ground, his left shoulder popped out,” Mainieri said, “but it popped right back in. So that was a very positive thing. Sometimes you have to have a trainer to force it back in, and then it makes the recovery that much longer. But he went to the doctor the next day, had X-rays. His pain has been very minimal for him, you know, I mean, everybody has different tolerances, but he looks great.”

Scobey subsequently missed the remainder of the scrimmage that day. However, just two days later, he was taking groundballs with the rest of the team, as if nothing had happened. The plan now is for him to potentially start swinging a bat again, perhaps as soon as this weekend.

“He won’t swing a bat until at least Saturday, and I don’t even know if swinging a bat means he’ll take batting practice or anything like that,” Mainieri said. “Probably what I’m going to do if he’s capable of playing shortstop, I’ll play him in these three scrimmages the next three days defensively, and I’ll let him go up to the plate, but just take pitches so that he can track the pitches, so that his timing stays intact.”

It’s still unclear if Scobey will be ready to go by Opening Day. The hope is that he will be, but if not, Mainieri mentioned Erik Parker as somebody who could fill that hole at shortstop.

Those have been South Carolina’s most recent injuries, along with left-hander Jake McCoy, who will miss the entire season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Returning first baseman Beau Hollins, who’s been dealing with a shoulder injury, hasn’t played yet this preseason, and it’s uncertain when he’ll return.

“He had this freak injury, I guess, before we started scrimmaging. He fell on his right shoulder, and he just keeps feeling like a pinch in there,” Mainieri said. “But so far, I mean, it’s getting better. I mean, I’ll start off by just saying it’s getting better. Every day, he’s had some treatment on it. Every day, he sees the doctor. He actually got some medication from him, but it’s just been a lot slower process.”

Along with Scobey, Hollins was also spotted taking groundballs at first base during Thursday’s practice. But he hasn’t swung a bat at all this preseason. So that makes it more likely that he won’t be ready for Opening Day.

“He hasn’t hit at all, but he’s finally able to lift his right arm above his head and do things like that,” Mainieri said. “So I would assume that swinging the bat will be coming soon. I just don’t know when, but consequently, we have to prepare for him not being available.”

The Gamecocks will open the season on Friday, Feb. 13, when they host Northern Kentucky in a three-game series. First pitch from Founders Park will be at 4 p.m. on SEC Network+.

