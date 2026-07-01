Let the Nike era at South Carolina begin: 'It was the perfect time to make the switch'

Let the Nike era at South Carolina officially begin.

But for a new era to begin, an old one must end. And with it, closes a chapter filled with nearly 20 years of memories adorned with the UA logo.

National Championships. Monumental upsets. Five bombs over an in-state rival and football’s first SEC Championship appearance. The Hit. The Whit Hit. And the Dawn of a Dynasty. The last two decades have featured some of the most iconic moments in Gamecock history.

Some of the highest highs — and most crushing blows — of University of South Carolina athletics came during the Under Armour era.

But with one last glance at the past out of the way, it’s time to look forward.

As of midnight, South Carolina is a Nike school as the Gamecocks enter a 10-year agreement with their new supplier of uniforms, footwear, apparel, and equipment for all 21 athletics programs.

Some online shelves automatically populated the new gear at 12:01, while well-known local retail stores like Gamecock Traditions are holding launch events today to celebrate the new gear.

The swoosh is officially available in Garnet and Black.

Brand amplification

South Carolina officials entered negotiations for its next apparel deal with an open mind.

An exit from a nearly two-decade partnership with Under Armour wasn’t anything to take lightly.

But even in his short stint on the job at the time, new athletics director Jeremiah Donati could see there could be an appetite for a switch.

Many fans had long wished for Nike, while it appeared that South Carolina’s coaches and athletes would also welcome the change.

“After I was here for a short period of time, it was pretty clear that we have a really strong national brand, but just felt like there was more to be done there and there was more that we could do,” Donati told GamecockCentral. “And I think as the Nike reality emerged, we really saw it as an opportunity to elevate and amplify our brand.”

Donati had worked extensively with the swoosh during his time as TCU’s AD, so there’s a comfort level with the brand many consider to be the standard in athletics.

South Carolina’s release mentions a shared vision between the two, including five key tenets: a commitment to excellence, a relentless competitive spirit, innovation and forward thinking,

authenticity and tradition, and the belief that sports can inspire and unite communities.

And in an era of college athletics that is centered around expanding athletes’ reach and marketing value, Nike stood out as the best option to take the Gamecocks’ marketing efforts to the next level.

“It plays into a larger brand amplification effort that (Deputy Athletics Director and Chief Marketing Officer) Wes Mallette is leading,” Donati continued. “And so, who better to have alongside you than the biggest apparel company in the world with the marketing power they have behind them. We just felt like it was the perfect time to make the switch.”

What can I expect from this year’s jerseys?

As one would expect, there will be changes to South Carolina’s jerseys this season, but don’t expect a complete redesign yet.

Replica jerseys have already popped up in stores, while photos and a video released by the athletic department as part of its rollout on Wednesday provided a glimpse at the new look.

“Our brand identity is so strong that we didn’t want to bastardize that and just completely throw everything on its head,” Donati explained. “The changes you’ll see will be subtle, but there will be changes.”

But the door is open for future alternative uniforms and remixes to the look.

“That’s one thing Nike does really well, is you get a chance to kind of really mix it up,” he continued. “But we didn’t feel like that was appropriate to completely change our look and our identity Day 1.

“So you’ll see some subtle changes for this year. But in future years, I think there’s going to be a willingness to maybe do something a little more extreme from uniform to uniform.”

Dawn’s role

South Carolina’s move to Nike is a reunion of sorts for one of the Gamecocks’ biggest stars — women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley — who has a long-standing history with the company.

“She was one of the original female Nike athletes,” Donati said. “So I think Nike was really excited about the chance to formally reunite with her. … Dawn has had all this amazing success, but Nike’s never really been able to capitalize on that on the team level.”

Staley and the Gamecocks recruit as well as anyone in the sport, but the switch should be another checkmark for the program in the eyes of athletes as she continues to bring in the top players in the country and beyond.

Nike has always been the perceived choice brand among athletes across multiple sports. But it’s especially true in basketball, where its cultural impact and reach are unmatched.

The chance to work with Staley came up multiple times in conversations with Nike, according to Donati.

“I think Dawn was more than quietly pushing for this as well,” he added. “This was something that personally she really wanted. She believes in the brand for all the right reasons, and she was probably as excited as anybody when the news came out.”

GamecockCentral will have more on Nike and South Carolina women’s basketball in separate stories throughout the week.

Individual NIL deals and the Blue Ribbon Elite program

South Carolina’s move to Nike opens the door for its student-athletes to potentially enter direct marketing deals with the apparel giant.

Football stars LaNorris Sellers, Dylan Stewart, and Nyck Harbor and women’s basketball standouts Chloe Kitts and Joyce Edwards are the first five Gamecocks to be accepted into the Nike Blue Ribbon Elite program.

“We feel like Nike has the biggest platform and so I’m really excited for those student-athletes that will participate in their NIL program,” Donati said. “It’s a big deal for them. It’s a big deal for us. Those are standout student-athletes who’ve done amazing things here and will continue to do that.

“So to have them at the forefront of this launch is exciting for me because I’m excited for them. It was certainly a big part of the conversation early on was how Nike would help activate those NIL opportunities and what they would do for those kind of elite student-athletes on our campus, and so that was also a really attractive piece of the partnership.”

According to a release, the initiative, which features around 80 athletes across the college space, provides opportunities to build their personal brands through NIL initiatives, social media campaigns, appearances, and other marketing opportunities associated with Nike.

Blue Ribbon Elite athletes are also provided some creative freedom to help shape brand campaigns and future product innovations.

“It feels great to be a Nike Blue Ribbon Elite athlete,” Sellers said. “Growing up and seeing the world’s best athletes in Nike, I wanted to be one of them, so this is a dream come true. It is a tremendous honor to represent Nike and South Carolina and be in this position.”

A cascading release

As Garnet and Black Nike gear hits the shelves today, South Carolina officials are quick to point out that there will be a cascading rollout of products over the coming weeks and months.

While retail outlets — including Gamecock Traditions and South Carolina’s official online store — already have products available for purchase, it is far from the complete line of apparel that fans will soon see.

As with any new major rollout, there could be delays or glitches along the way.

Fans are asked to remain patient as the full array of products gradually becomes available.