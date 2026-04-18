Lizama's first homer not enough to get bats going as South Carolina drops series opener

Monte Lee was just as surprised as anyone. He knew what Ethan Lizama could do when he recruited him out of the transfer portal last summer, and he had also seen it during batting practice sessions.

“You would think he’s got 10-plus home runs,” Lee said. “He hits balls with ease out of the ballpark.”

But Lizama, who has consistently shown plenty of power in college, has barely hit for any in his short time at South Carolina. The Guam native was an extra-base hit machine at Western Kentucky, and the expectation was that production would carry over when he transferred to Columbia.

For context, Lizama hit 24 homers, 34 doubles and six triples over the last two seasons. So far this season, he’s only had seven extra-base hits, and none have left the yard through nearly 100 at-bats.

It’s ultimately led to a rather disappointing year for the left-handed slugger. He has been hitting better lately, though, and he looked to have finally broken through when he crushed his first homer of the year, a three-run bomb off Mississippi State’s Tomas Valincius in the fifth inning of Friday’s series opener at Founders Park. But it wouldn’t be enough to get the bats going in a 4-3 loss to the No. 17 Bulldogs.

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Lizama, who came into Friday hitting just .214 on the year, had been on the verge of a breakout. He had gone 5-for-11 over his previous three games. He finished 2-for-4 with three RBI and has now recorded multiple hits in three consecutive games.

“I felt like I hadn’t been swinging the bat that terribly at all,” Lizama said. “But it’s kind of hard to always just keep confidence when I’m hitting balls hard right at people. I’m glad that I’m seeing some balls fall and hope to keep continuing my success.”

Aside from Lizama’s blast, Valincius was in control on the mound for most of the night. The dominant left-hander worked 6.2 innings, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out 11 and walking just one. It marked the third time in SEC play this year that he’s recorded double-digit strikeouts in an outing.

“He throws north at 95, but you never see the ball until it comes out of his hand,” Lee said, explaining what made Valincius difficult to hit. “He basically hides the ball in his uniform. … So you never see the ball behind him, and you never see the ball climb up. He literally breaks his hands, and then as his glove comes up, you never see the ball until it’s here.

“So the approach for us was going to be basically, when he moves, you move. Like you better start loading up when he moves, because you’re not going to see it until it’s in flight. When he breaks his hands, he doesn’t expose or show you the ball at all. It’s really, really hard. Just a ton of deception there.”

Brandon Stone got tagged early for three home runs, two of which cleared the ballpark and landed on the street beyond the right-field fence. But despite the early damage, the right-hander settled in and pitched into the sixth inning.

It was a strange night for Stone, as left-handed hitters gave him plenty of trouble while righties had virtually no success. The splits were stark to say the least: lefties went 8-for-14 and accounted for all three homers, while righties were just 1-for-11.

“He’s been a lot better versus lefties this year than he was last year,” Lee said. “Just thought tonight he probably left some balls up. They took advantage of it. They got some momentum going early in the game. Again, after giving up three home runs, I think, through the first three innings, if I’m not mistaken, heck, he settled in, and he gave us a fighting chance.”

South Carolina (19-20, 5-11 SEC) once again held its own from a pitching standpoint as the bullpen only allowed one more run after Stone exited. This kept the Gamecocks in the game and even gave them a chance to potentially tie or win it in the ninth.

However, with two runners in scoring position and two outs, Will Craddock struck out swinging to end it.

Lee briefly pulled Craddock aside before the at-bat began, telling him that Mississippi State would likely be careful pitching to him as the winning run. He knew they’d pitch him away, so he told him to “literally just hit a line drive off the batter’s eye.”

“I haven’t had a chance, obviously, to see a video on where those pitches were, but he got a couple of good swings in there,” Lee said. “I think he took a strike. It looked like a pitcher’s strike, maybe down and away. He took some good cuts. But again, you’ve got to give their relievers credit. (Ben Davis) made pitches and he’s tough.”

Up next: South Carolina (19-20, 5-11 SEC) will look to even the series at a game apiece on Saturday afternoon. First pitch will be at 1 p.m. on SEC Network. Amp Phillips (3-4, 2.17 ERA) will get the start on the mound.

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