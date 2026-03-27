Lone Star State OL locks in South Carolina official visit

South Carolina quickly made a move with Prosper (Texas) class of 2027 three-star IOL Will Endicott when he visited the program last weekend, and he’s already making plans to be back on campus.

Endicott will take an official visit to South Carolina the weekend of June 5, he posted on social media earlier this week, publicly confirming what he had previously told Rivals’ Chad Simmons.

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Endicott’s recruitment is part of a continued push into the Lone Star State following the additions of Kendal Briles, Randy Clements, and several others with Texas roots to the Gamecocks staff.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pounder is listed as the No. 67 interior offensive lineman in his class and the No. 107 overall prospect in Texas.

His most recent trip to Columbia was his first.

“The biggest highlights were talking with Coach (Shane) Beamer and all the meetings I had with the offensive line coaches,” he said. “Everyone on the staff is genuine.”

For more on South Carolina’s recruitment of Endicott, subscribers can click here.

Other offensive line targets who have set official visits with the Gamecocks include Irmo (S.C.) four-star Nate Carson, Woodberry Forest (Va.) four-star Junior Saunders, and Jackson (Ala.) three-star Jaxon Elston.