Longtime Gamecock Talmadge LeCroy will continue baseball career at pro level

After five seasons at South Carolina, Talmadge LeCroy’s baseball career still has another chapter left to tell. The longtime Gamecock signed a free-agent deal with the Colorado Rockies on Monday.

The news comes after LeCroy went undrafted in the MLB Draft over the weekend. He joins an organization with plenty of South Carolina flavor. TJ Shook, Jack Mahoney, Cole Messina and Braylen Wimmer are all with the Rockies at the minor league level. Shook recently made his MLB debut in June.

LeCroy, who wrapped up his fifth and final season with the Gamecocks in May, finished his career hitting .257 with 15 home runs and 118 RBI in 739 at-bats. He ranks sixth all-time in games played (230) and fourth in walks (131) in program history.

LeCroy was a two-time Buster Posey Award Watch List member and was named to the 2023 All-NCAA Columbia Regional, helping that year’s team to a Super Regional appearance against Florida.

After some struggles defensively in 2024, LeCroy switched back to his original position of catcher. He dealt with injuries in his first year back behind the plate in 2025 but stayed healthy this past season and caught 55 of South Carolina’s 57 games.

“They always need catchers at the pro level. They never have enough catchers in the minor leagues. So if you want a guy that can go out and play behind the plate, he certainly can do that,” said former South Carolina interim head coach Monte Lee about LeCroy back in May. “He can certainly manage at-bats. He can put together good, competitive at-bats with anybody. … There just aren’t that many good catchers out there, and I certainly think that he deserves an opportunity to continue his career as a player.”