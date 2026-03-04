Lou Holtz, former South Carolina coach, passes away

College football legend Lou Holtz, best known to South Carolina fans for pulling the Gamecocks from the depths of a 21-game losing streak and leading them to two straight Outback Bowl wins, has passed away.

Holtz, whose quick wit and gift for gab perhaps even exceeded his ability to win football games, compiled a career record of 249–132–7, serving as the head coach of six different college programs.

The Follansbee, W.V. native and College Football Hall of Famer led Notre Dame to two straight 12-0 seasons, including the 1988 National Championship, solidifying Holtz as one of the best coaches in college football history.

But for fans of the Garnet and Black, Holtz will be remembered for proving what was possible at the long-dormant program and laying the foundation for what was to come during the golden years under Steve Spurrier.

One of two blockbuster football hires by the late Mike McGee, Holtz took over the South Carolina program in 1999 following a 1-10 season in Brad Scott’s final year at the helm.

Old school in his demeanor, practice habits, and penchant for trying to win games by running the ball and playing defense, Holtz’s philosophies were not immediately apparent on the scoreboard.

The Gamecocks, while dealing with an insurmountable number of injuries, would show improved competitiveness but still lose all 11 games in Holtz’s first year in Columbia.

But underneath the surface, change was taking place.

Completing one of the biggest turnarounds in college football history, South Carolina would go 8-4 in 2000 and 9-3 in 2001, capping both seasons with Outback Bowl wins.

While the Gamecocks fell to 5-7, 5-7, and 6-6 in Holtz’s final three seasons before he then retired, the stage was set for McGee to bring in another legend, and Holtz’s long-time friend, Steve Spurrier.

Following his retirement, Holtz remained in the college football ecosystem, serving as an analyst on ESPN.

Holtz, who turned 89 in January, was the head coach of William & Mary (1969–1971), NC State (1972–1975), the New York Jets (1976), Arkansas (1977–1983), Minnesota (1984–1985), Notre Dame (1986–1996), and South Carolina (1999–2004) during his illustrious career.

He is the only coach in history to lead six different programs to bowl games.

While Holtz had not been around the South Carolina program much since his retirement, he took part in a meet-up with his former players from both the Gamecocks and Fighting Irish when the two teams faced each other in the 2022 Gator Bowl.