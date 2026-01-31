Lou Holtz: The hire that brought joy to the Cap City, South Carolina football

Alan Piercy is the author of A Gamecock Odyssey: University of South Carolina Sports in the Independent Era (1971-1991).

Author’s note: Reports have surfaced that legendary football coach Lou Holtz has entered hospice care in the midst of a years-long battle with prostate cancer. The following is a look back at Holtz’s early tenure at South Carolina and the profound impact he had on Gamecock Nation. Godspeed, Coach.

It’s hard to overstate just how surreal the Lou Holtz hire was in December 1998. Seemingly fantastical rumors of the potential hire had been swirling for almost two weeks. Gamecock football was a lost and floundering program, bottoming out with a 1-10 season in 1998, and still unsure if it really belonged in the mighty Southeastern Conference after seven years of competition.

Athletics director Mike McGee shocked the nation with his rabbit-out-of-a-hat hiring of Holtz. Miracle hires are an indelible part of McGee’s legacy at USC, but the Holtz hire was, in my estimation, the most magical of all. I remember well the sheer joy of Holtz’s introductory press conference.

I was 26, living in Greenville, a young claims adjuster at State Farm Insurance Company, just 15 months into a 29-year career (and counting). Reports of the hire began trickling out through traditional media and the new medium of online message boards early that cold December day. Too addled by the news to concentrate, I walked out to my car in the back of the claims office parking lot on Congaree Road and sat listening to developments on my car radio, set to WYRD-AM 1330. Listening along with a work buddy and fellow Carolina alum, we couldn’t believe it was actually happening.

Down in Columbia, a crowd of 4,000 people and throngs of local and national media hastily assembled along the lower west stands of Williams-Brice Stadium, waiting for the man of the hour. When he strolled onto the field to the strains of “2001,” casually carrying a Diet Coke and sporting a dark blazer and garnet tie, bedlam ensued. Holtz’s initial twenty-minute speech crescendoed with the declaration, “Our goal is to win a national championship.” People hooped, people hollered, people threw babies in the air. To borrow a phrase from the late comedian Jerry Clower, “people wallered on the floor.”

Back in Greenville, my buddy and I sat transfixed, unable to stop smiling. It really was happening. State Farm probably didn’t get their money’s worth out of me that day, though I’ve tried to make up for it since.

Holtz was a bona fide celebrity and, after a little arm-twisting from McGee, he chose to come to South Carolina. It was unbelievable at the time, and the joy of the moment is hard to fully capture if you weren’t there.

It was actually a return to Columbia for the then 61-year-old Holtz, who served as a Gamecock assistant under Coach Paul Dietzel during the 1966 and 1967 seasons. Holtz moved on to Ohio State as an assistant under the iconic Woody Hayes, before taking his first head-coaching job at William & Mary in 1969. Stops at NC State followed (1972-75), then Arkansas (1977-83), following an unhappy one-season experiment with the NFL’s New York Jets in 1976.

Holtz’s profile from the 1967 Gamecock Football media guide

Holtz left Fayetteville for a two-year stint at Minnesota (1984-85) before landing his dream job at Notre Dame (1986-96), where he won 100 games, then good for second-best in program history after Knute Rockne’s 105 wins. Holtz led his 1988 team to a 12-0 record and that season’s national championship, followed by a 12-1 season in 1989.

Often rumored as a candidate for head coaching vacancies at South Carolina – first following Dietzel’s resignation in 1974, then following Jim Carlen’s dismissal in 1981 – the stars never aligned early on.

By the time Holtz left Notre Dame following the 1996 season, he had compiled a 216-95-7 (.691) record over 27 seasons at five different schools – then one of only 15 coaches in NCAA history to surpass the 200-win mark. He was a towering figure in the American sports landscape of the time.

Beyond his coaching career, Holtz was in demand worldwide as a motivational speaker. He was a best-selling author and an occasional late-night talk-show guest, where he would charm crowds and perform magic tricks, such as in this 1978 appearance on the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson. Holtz further burnished his celebrity as an analyst for CBS college football broadcasts during the 1997 and 1998 seasons.

The man elevated South Carolina football’s stature by simple association long before the wins began to come. His decision to don the Garnet & Black was one of the watershed moments in the history of Gamecock athletics.

Holtz was pure magic as a speaker. I remember attending a Gamecock Club event at Seawell’s, just across from the State Fairgrounds and Williams-Brice Stadium, before the 2000 season. It was early in his tenure, and despite the 0-11 campaign of 1999, there was great optimism for the 2000 season. People were still awed by his celebrity and charmed by his humor.

There must have been close to a thousand people in the expansive ballroom, and he held them in the palm of his hand. Holtz kidded track coach Curtis Frye (who would win USC’s first team national championship a couple of years later), saying, “I don’t know what’s so hard about coaching track… you tell them to turn left and get back here as fast as you can!” The big room convulsed with laughter.

A legendary storyteller and humorist, Holtz was a veritable quote machine during his time in Columbia. Upon taking the South Carolina job, he was asked how he felt about the prospect of playing the likes of Georgia, Alabama, LSU, and Florida every year, to which Holtz quipped, “I sleep like a baby,” continuing with a grin, “I wake up every two hours crying.” Of the challenge of building the South Carolina program, Holtz said, “Everybody says Rome wasn’t built in a day. Well, that’s because I wasn’t the foreman.”

Asked to explain the Gamecocks’ passing troubles following a game during the winless 1999 season, Holtz deadpanned, “You can’t throw from the supine position.” Dismissing the fabled Chicken Curse, Holtz joked, “The Chicken Curse affects us most when we don’t block or tackle.” Of the litter along Palmetto State highways, Holtz once wisecracked, “South Carolinians must have the cleanest cars in the country.”

Holtz’s first game at Carolina was a rain-soaked 10-0 loss against a program he once led, NC State. So eager were we to witness the beginning of the Holtz era, my Dad and I, along with family friend Lee Pitts, and thousands of Gamecock fans, sat through the remnants of Hurricane Dennis during a long night in Raleigh, the deluge coming so hard at times it was difficult to see the opposite stands.

It was an opening loss in what proved to be a 0-11 season, pushing Carolina’s losing streak to an unbelievable 21-straight games. But 1999 felt markedly different than ‘98. The disappointment of losing was leavened by spirited defensive play, and while Holtz buoyed Gamecock fans with his trademark humor, an uptick in recruiting promised better days ahead.

The 2000 and 2001 seasons were two of the best in program history, certainly in the pre-Spurrier era. The Gamecocks won eight and nine games, respectively, during those two seasons, and defeated traditional power Ohio State in consecutive Outback Bowl games. His team’s eight-game season-over-season improvement in 2000 is still tied for second-best in NCAA history.



When I remember Coach Holtz’s time at Carolina, I don’t think about the 2002-2004 years, when highlights were few and the magic had dimmed. I think instead of the joy he brought to a hurting fanbase, the pride we all felt at seeing him stalk the sideline in his old-school CAROLINA FOOTBALL cap, the feeling that things were going to be ok, and that we could hold our heads high once again.

Just as the University of South Carolina approached its bicentennial celebration, Holtz brought joie de vivre to a beleaguered fanbase and made us believe we could win once again. For that, Gamecock Nation will forever owe Lou Holtz a debt of gratitude.

1 The Gamecocks compiled an 18-37-1 (.330) conference record over its first seven seasons as a member of the SEC, including a 0-8 mark in 1998. There were no winning conference ledgers to that point, with only two .500 marks, in 1994 and 1996, both under Coach Brad Scott, as was the 0-8 result of 1998.

2 McGee’s tenure as athletics director at USC was defined by big-name hires. He famously hired Gamecock letterman Bobby Cremins to lead the floundering men’s basketball program in 1993. When Cremins opted to return to Georgia Tech after three days, McGee never broke stride, hiring the newly-minted SEC and National Coach of the Year, Eddie Fogler, away from SEC rival Vanderbilt. The Holtz miracle was followed six years later by another unbelievable hire in December 2004, when McGee lured Steve Spurrier out of retirement. Spurrier famously led South Carolina to its greatest stretch of football ever from 2010-2013, winning 43 games and securing an SEC divisional championship during that stretch. McGee also hired track coach Curtis Frye in 1996. Frye, now a Gamecock icon, led his women’s outdoor squad to Carolina’s first-ever team national championship in 2002.

3 Holtz was hired by Coach Marvin Bass following the 1965 season, and remained on staff after Bass’ departure as a secondary coach under Dietzel.