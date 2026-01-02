LSU transfer OL DJ Chester reportedly planning South Carolina visit

DJ Chester, a starting center for the LSU Tigers, is expected to take an official visit to South Carolina, according to Chris Hummer of CBS Sports, who cited Chester’s agent.

South Carolina will be one of several stops for Chester, along with Georgia Tech, Baylor, and Mississippi State. No official visit date has been announced.

Chester, a 6-foot-6, 315-pound redshirt sophomore from Conyers, Georgia, was a former Gamecock target in high school and included South Carolina in his top 12 before ultimately choosing LSU. He has since emerged as one of the most experienced offensive linemen on the Tigers’ roster.

In 2024, Chester started all 13 games at center as a redshirt freshman and earned Freshman All-SEC honors. He was the only underclassman starter on LSU’s offensive line, a unit that led the SEC in sacks allowed with just 15 over 13 games. Chester played 925 snaps last season and allowed only four sacks across 592 pass-blocking reps.

Across two seasons at LSU, Chester has appeared in 17 games with 13 starts, logging over 1,000 career offensive snaps. He was also named to the 2024 SEC Academic Honor Roll and is majoring in information systems and analytics.