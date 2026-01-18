Makeer's moment: Long-armed freshman provides invaluable minutes for South Carolina

South Carolina guard Agot Makeer checked in for the first time against the Texas Longhorns with 4:23 to go in the first quarter. Immediately, her first assignment was reigning SEC Player of the Year Madison Booker.

She met Booker at half court. Her long arms got to work. Booker went right, and Makeer cut her off. She tried rushing left, and Makeer cut off again. For the first half of the shot clock, the true freshman had the SEC’s best stuck at the half-court line.

The play ultimately resulted in a South Carolina foul on a rebound. However, Makeer’s defense sent a roar through Colonial Life Arena while the Gamecocks trailed early.

Though she played limited minutes against the Longhorns, Makeer’s time on the floor was invaluable to the Gamecocks success. Her 13 minutes against Texas is the second-lowest of her freshman season.

“She’s reliable. If you can say that about a freshman, that’s a big word when it comes to freshmen, but she’s been through some things,” head coach Dawn Staley said postgame. ” … We could have gotten here a little bit sooner, but she’s been in and out of the lineup, on injured reserve.”

Makeer missed five games in December in concussion protocol following South Carolina’s earlier game against Texas. While injuries took time from her on the floor, it also gave her some back. When Ta’Niya Latson missed three games with an ankle sprain, Makeer assumed her role in the starting lineup.

“I’m proud of her, because probably maybe a month or two ago, she probably thought she would never play,” Staley said.

Staley said the idea of not playing can get in your head and impact your mental state on the floor. However, Makeer did not let that get to her. When she finally got on the floor, she made impactful plays every time.

Her senior, Raven Johnson, commended Makeer’s intelligence on the floor. She compares her freshman to the WNBA’s DeWanna Bonner in practice.

“And she gets a little mad when I say that. And I was like, ‘DeWanna Bonner is good?’ Like, she’s a bucket,” Johnson said. “But Gotti [Makeer], she brings a lot to this team. As a freshman, her IQ is above and beyond.”

She called Makeer a sponge who wants to win. Makeer’s defensive rating of 70.8 ranks third among her fellow Gamecocks.

“She’s always asking questions, and we know what she brings on the defensive end,” Johnson said. “She’s long, it’s hard to get around her.”