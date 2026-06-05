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Making the case for and against hiring Scott Forbes as South Carolina's next baseball coach

imageby: Jack Veltri1 hour agojacktveltri
Untitled design - 2026-06-04T135546.013
Jun 7, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels Head Coach Scott Forbes (31) celebrates his team’s win over the West Virginia Mountaineers in the DI Baseball Super Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Camarati-Imagn Images

Taking a look at North Carolina's Scott Forbes and exploring whether or not he could be South Carolina's next head coach.

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