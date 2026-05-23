Making the case for and against hiring Steve Sabins as South Carolina's next baseball coach

Making the case for and against hiring Steve Sabins as South Carolina's next baseball coachby: Jack Veltri2 hours agojacktveltriRead In AppWest Virginia Head Coach Steve Sabins as The LSU Tigers take on the West Virginia Mountaineers in game 1 of the 2025 NCAA Div 1 Super Regional Baseball Championship at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. Saturday, June 7, 2025. (© SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)Taking a look at West Virginia's Steve Sabins and exploring whether or not he could be South Carolina's next head coach.