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Making the case for and against hiring Steve Sabins as South Carolina's next baseball coach

imageby: Jack Veltri2 hours agojacktveltri
Untitled design - 2026-05-22T194459.524
West Virginia Head Coach Steve Sabins as The LSU Tigers take on the West Virginia Mountaineers in game 1 of the 2025 NCAA Div 1 Super Regional Baseball Championship at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. Saturday, June 7, 2025. (© SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Taking a look at West Virginia's Steve Sabins and exploring whether or not he could be South Carolina's next head coach.

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