Marlatt saves the day for South Carolina in wild finish to take opener over Kentucky

Even for someone who’s seen it all in college baseball, Monte Lee’s heart still pounds in a game like Friday’s. On the outside, he remains calm, but internally, the stress and nerves steadily build.

The intensity in the dugout reached its peak when South Carolina, leading by two runs in the ninth inning against Kentucky, found itself in a jam with the bases loaded and no outs. In as stressful a moment as this one, Lee thought to himself, “Who is going to bring more of a calming effect to the whole dugout?”

Almost immediately, he knew the answer was Parker Marlatt. Earlier in the season, Lee turned to him to navigate a similar ninth-inning threat against Arkansas on March 22, and he delivered — a moment Marlatt credits as the turning point for him after some early struggles.

So when the right-hander entered Friday’s game, he felt he had all the confidence in the world. Despite being thrown into another tough situation, he masterfully worked through it to help the Gamecocks edge out a 10-9 win over the Wildcats to open the series.

“(Lee has) put me in some big situations, and I feel like I’ve gotten the job done for the team a lot,” Marlatt said. “That gives me a lot of confidence when I run out from the pen, like he wants me on the mound. He wants me to win us this game. So that’s what I’m there to do, and that’s what I did.”

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In the blink of an eye, Marlatt retired the first two batters he faced on an infield popup and a fielder’s choice. It looked like he would get out of the inning when Kentucky’s Luke Lawrence hit a groundball to Erik Parker at second base. But Logan Sutter’s foot was on the wrong bag (the green bag) when he went to cover first, allowing the inning to continue and keeping the Wildcats alive.

“If you want my honest opinion, I knew that (Lawrence) was safe cause I watched the play in real time,” Marlatt said. “I was just thinking about getting the next guy out, and it was a lefty coming up. … So that’s what was going through my head.”

And get the next guy out he did. With the bases loaded and two outs, Marlatt got Tyler Bell to fly out to Tyler Bak, who had already made a home-run saving catch in the seventh, to end the night.

“He’s just a calming presence. He’s not amped up. You never see him look like he’s nervous, in my opinion,” Lee said of Marlatt. “I just always feel like there’s this calming presence about him when he comes out there. He’s the same kid every time out, and he is super competitive. He is a really, really competitive kid. And you don’t get to know those things unless you’re around him. So that’s why I went to him. I had all the confidence in the world that he was going to find a way to win the game for us.”

Marlatt’s heroics ensured South Carolina’s offensive efforts wouldn’t go to waste. The Gamecocks (21-22, 6-13 SEC) scored 10 runs, their most in an SEC game this season. It started in the first inning when they opened with three straight hits, followed by Ethan Lizama launching a grand slam for his third home run in the past week.

Despite the early run support, Amp Phillips had his shortest start of the year, lasting just 1.1 innings while allowing five runs on four hits. He struck out four and walked four. While Phillips struggled, the bats continued to stay hot as KJ Scobey helped the Gamecocks regain the lead with a two-run homer in the third.

Dawson Harman added to the home run parade with two more of his own. He lined a solo shot off the railing above the right-field wall in the fifth, then hit a no-doubter into the visitors’ bullpen in the seventh.

“Dawson was mashing today,” Bak said. “He definitely got us really hyped up and really boosted our confidence. I’m just so proud of him for the journey he’s gone through in the season. So I’m just really happy for him.”

Talmadge LeCroy rounded out the scoring with an RBI double into left field in the eighth to give South Carolina a three-run cushion heading into the ninth. What looked at the time like just another insurance run ultimately proved to be the difference in the game.

“You are in the fight. You are in your coaching and playing in the best league in college baseball, and you’re in a freaking just knock-down, drag-out brawl on a Friday night,” Lee said. “It ain’t getting better than that. So it’s a lot of fun.”

Up next: South Carolina will go for the series win over Kentucky Saturday afternoon. First pitch will be at 1 p.m. on SEC Network+. Brandon Stone (4-2, 3.28 ERA) will get the start on the mound.

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