Matchups reportedly set for South Carolina men's basketball's trip to 2026 Acrisure Series

South Carolina’s matchups for the 2026 Acrisure Series in Palm Springs, California, are set, according to CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

The Gamecocks will face off against the University of Southern California Trojans and Arizona State Sun Devils during the Thanksgiving holiday tournament.

The November tournament features 28 total teams and is held at the Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms, California. South Carolina is in Pod 1 for the tournament alongside the Trojans, Sun Devils, LSU, SMU and Utah State. The Tournament takes place from November 21-26, 2026. However, dates are not set for either of the Gamecocks matchups.

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While not as heralded as “The Real USC” series currently taking place on the women’s side of the hardwood, there is minor history between the Gamecocks and Trojans. South Carolina’s matchup against Southern California will be the third in program history.

The USC schools most recently faced off in 2006 and 2007 as part of a home-and-home series, with both schools taking close road wins. The Gamecocks won at Galen Center, 80-74, in overtime while the Trojans took the contest at Colonial Life Arena, 85-75.

The Sun Devils, however, haven’t faced off against South Carolina since Coach Bill Foster was leading the show. The Gamecocks dropped the road contest against Arizona State, 84-79, going on to finish the season 22-9.

The contests serve as two additional early tests for head coach Lamont Paris’s squad. The Gamecocks also face off against Maryland on December 19 at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore. They also travel to NC State as part of the SEC/ACC Challenge.

South Carolina is coming off a 13-19 season under head coach Lamont Paris, who returns for his fifth season. The Gamecocks added 12 new players in the offseason, flipping its roster from a season ago.