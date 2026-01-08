Mazeo Bennett Jr. to return to South Carolina for upcoming season

Wide receiver Mazeo Bennett Jr. announced his return to the Gamecocks on Instagram after playing in 24 of the team’s 25 games over the past two seasons.

Bennett has totaled 40 receptions for 399 yards and three touchdowns, providing experience and continuity to the Gamecock wide receiver room.

As a sophomore in 2025, Bennett appeared in 11 games with three starts, earning starting assignments against Virginia Tech, South Carolina State, and Oklahoma. He finished the season with 10 catches for 62 yards, recording multiple receptions in four games.

During his true freshman season in 2024, Bennett played in all 13 games with four starts, ranking second on the team with 30 receptions for 337 yards and three touchdowns. He also earned SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll and SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll honors.

The Greenville, South Carolina native now returns to Columbia with valuable on-field experience as South Carolina looks ahead to the upcoming season.

Mazeo Bennett’s bio from GamecocksOnline

2024-25 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll

2024 SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll

Wide receiver who has played in 24 of the 25 games over the past two seasons including seven starts… has 40 catches for 399 yards and three touchdowns.

2025 (Sophomore)

Appeared in 11 games making three starts in his second season with the Gamecocks… earned starting assignments against Virginia Tech, South Carolina State and Oklahoma… caught 10 passes for 62 yards… had a pair of catches against S.C. State, Vanderbilt, Oklahoma and Coastal Carolina.

2024 (Freshman)

True freshman receiver who enrolled early in January… played in all 13 games making four starts… ranked second on the team and first among wide receivers with 30 receptions… logged 337 receiving yards and three touchdowns… had at least one reception in each of the first eight games and had multiple catches in 10 of 13 outings… made his first start against LSU and also got the starting nod against Ole Miss, Missouri and Wofford… best game came against Akron when he caught five passes for 71 yards including a 30-yard touchdown… had a 24-yard TD reception at Kentucky and a 36-yard scoring catch, his longest reception of the season, at Alabama… matched his career high with five catches in the win over Missouri… named to the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll and the 2024-25 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll.

HIGH SCHOOL

Graduated from Greenville (S.C.) High School in December 2023… led the Red Raiders to a 10-4 mark in his senior season and a spot in the Upper State Class AAAA Championship… named to the Class 4A All-State team by the high school coaches in 2023… coached by Greg Porter… the Red Raiders also reached the Upper State AAAA Finals in 2022… caught 31 passes for 541 yards as a senior, 47 passes for 857 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior and 25 passes for 661 yards as a sophomore… totaled 103 receptions for 2,059 yards and 23 touchdowns over a three-year prep career… averaged 20.0 yards per reception… added 559 yards rushing with 17 TDs and returned kickoffs for 1,136 yards… also played basketball.

PERSONAL

Mazeo D. Bennett Jr. was born Oct. 16, 2005… is a sport and entertainment management major.