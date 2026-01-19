Missouri State OL commits to South Carolina

The transfer portal may be closed to new entries, but South Carolina’s offensive line overhaul was not complete.

The Gamecocks added yet another transfer in the trenches Monday when Missouri State transfer OL Ebubedike Nnabugwu committed to South Carolina, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

The 6-foot-3, 305-pounder who began his career at Delaware State has two years of eligibility remaining.

The Baltimore, Md. native played in 12 games, all starts, this season after previously playing in 12 games at FCS Delaware State as a redshirt freshman.

Nnabugwu is the second pledge of the day after the Gamecocks added UCF transfer wide out DJ Black, a former walk-on at South Carolina early in his career.

The former Paul Lawrence Dunbar High graduate is the eighth addition on the offensive line for South Carolina this transfer portal cycle. All told, the Gamecocks have now added 25 new players.

Along with Nnabugwu on the South Carolina transfer portal commit list are wide receiver Jayden Gibson (Oklahoma), defensive tackle Jordan Thomas (Georgia), center Carter Miller (UCF), offensive lineman Hank Purvis (Purdue), kicker Upton Bellenfant (Texas Tech), defensive back Quay’Sheed Scott (Kentucky), offensive tackle Jacarrius Peak (NC State), offensive lineman Emmanuel “Kojo” Poku (ECU), running back Sam Dixon (Ohio State), wide receiver Nitro Tuggle (Purdue), offensive lineman Dayne Arnett (Ferris State), defensive tackle Tomiwa Durojaiye (Illinois), long snapper Emmet Rhoades (Western Carolina), offensive lineman Seth Smith (Northern Arizona), defensive lineman Kelby Collins (Alabama), EDGE Drew Collins (Arkansas State), running back Jabree Coleman (Penn State), EDGE Caleb Herring (Tennessee), running back Christian Clark (Texas), quarterback Lucian Anderson (Bowling Green), wide receiver Charly Mullaly, offensive lineman Armando Nieves (New Mexico State), tight end Max Drag (UCF), and Black (UCF).