MLB Draft signing deadline has passed. Which Gamecocks ended up turning pro?

In the weeks since the MLB Draft, all 30 teams have had until July 27 at 5 p.m. to sign their draftees to professional contracts. The deadline has now officially passed, and for South Carolina, four of its five drafted players signed with their new teams.

Unsurprisingly, right-handed pitchers Amp Phillips and Miguel Hugas and left-handed pitcher Will Whelan all decided to sign. Phillips, who spent the 2026 season with the Gamecocks, will join the Tampa Bay Rays organization. Hugas and Whelan were each incoming transfers who signed with the Baltimore Orioles and Texas Rangers, respectively. All three players signed for $150,000.

Additionally, Tyler Pitzer, who was set to return to South Carolina after one year away at Mississippi State, went undrafted but signed an undrafted free agent deal with the San Diego Padres on July 12. So he’s another arm that won’t be on next year’s team.

Then came the surprise, but it didn’t provide any better news. Ethan Sutton, who was selected in the 16th round by the Los Angeles Dodgers, signed for $175,000 on Saturday. The right-hander was a transfer brought in from South Florida who was expected to be a big contributor next season.

It initially seemed like there was a chance Sutton would make it to campus. However, aside from the money, the Dodgers are among the best in player development and consistently have one of the better farm systems in baseball. That fact likely also contributed to Sutton deciding to sign.

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This leaves South Carolina with 16 pitchers on the roster for next season. While losing four pitchers to the pros isn’t ideal, the overall staff looks to be in good shape. You could view it as more opportunities for others who may not have pitched as much to step into bigger roles and become contributors.

Fortunately for the Gamecocks, they did come away from the deadline with one positive. Connor Shouse, the top player in the transfer portal who committed on July 4, will ultimately make it to campus.

Shouse was taken with the fourth-to-last selection in the 20th round by the Seattle Mariners. However, right after the draft, Scott Hunter, the Mariners’ director of amateur scouting, told media members that it didn’t seem likely that Shouse would sign with the organization. He turned out to be right.

The Mariners reached agreements with each of the 18 picks that they anticipated would sign, which didn’t include Shouse, as MLB.com’s Daniel Kramer reported on July 20.

Shouse, a 6-foot-1 infielder and outfielder, should be a big help in the middle of the lineup for the Gamecocks. The right-handed slugger hit .353 with 10 home runs and 66 RBI in 215 at-bats at Texas Tech in 2026. He stole six bases in six attempts and finished with a 1.026 OPS.

Shouse saw action in 54 games as a position player and made 11 appearances on the mound. The right-hander went 1-0 with a 5.87 ERA, 16 strikeouts and seven walks in 15.1 innings. It’s unknown whether he’ll contribute in any way as a pitcher, but his biggest impact will come via his bat.

As things currently stand, the Gamecocks have 34 players on their 2027 roster. Players will begin arriving on campus sometime in early August before classes begin on Tuesday, Aug. 18. South Carolina hasn’t announced when fall practice will start yet, but that will likely begin in either September or October.