Monte Lee describes emotions of 'tough day' after becoming interim head coach

Saturday started like any other for South Carolina associate head coach and hitting coach Monte Lee. He arrived early at Founders Park, diving into his usual gameday routine hours before first pitch.

“I was just preparing for the game, just like I normally would, looking at video of the starter, putting together the batting practice routine and the cage routine for the guys,” Lee said. “It was kind of normal game day things that I would do.”

But little did he know, something massive was about to happen that would dramatically change his role within the program. That’s when the news broke that Paul Mainieri would be stepping down from his duties as the Gamecocks’ head coach, making Lee the interim head coach for the rest of this season.

“We were called into the office, and Paul shared with us the news,” Lee said. “… I feel so bad for Coach Mainieri and how it ended. A man that’s a Hall of Famer and was the most active winning coach in college baseball.”

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Lee barely had a moment to process what was happening. Think about it. He had just learned his boss would be leaving the program, and at the same time, he was suddenly tasked with leading the team for the next 33 games. If that weren’t enough, there was a game to prepare for in just a few hours.

“It was a tough day, but also one that I’m very grateful, again, to be a part of this program and to be leading this team,” he said. “Just got to make the most of it right now for these kids, put these kids first and not worry about anything else. Got to put the team first and players first.”

After being run-ruled in a 16-run loss to No. 4 Arkansas less than 24 hours earlier, South Carolina was poised for redemption, ready to take down the Razorbacks in a nail-biting, low-scoring game. It seemed like the perfect ending to an otherwise chaotic day — until disaster struck.

With two outs in the ninth and South Carolina clinging to a one-run lead, KJ Scobey’s costly throwing error allowed Arkansas to tie the game. The Razorbacks went on to win 3-2 in 10 innings.

Lee, with 14 years of head coaching experience from his time at Charleston and Clemson, now finds himself once again at the helm of a team, one that’s in rough shape. The Gamecocks are winless in SEC play and have lost their last seven games.

But that’s also partly why he’s in this position. Leading a full-scale turnaround and restoring South Carolina to its former glory in just half a season is unlikely. Still, Lee sees the talent and potential waiting to be unlocked, and he’s determined to find a way to help his players overcome this hurdle.

“I’ve been in the game for 26 years, and I’ve seen this game happen a number of times,” Lee said. “If we’re going to get over that, that bump and win a game like this, again, mental toughness by definition: your ability to handle adversity and remain calm and move on.

“… It’s just winning behaviors that we have to find in these guys. It’s a process, but I can tell you this: we’ll get it out of them, and I certainly believe that we’ve got great players in this program. We’ve got great kids in this program. We just got to keep coaching them, encouraging them, making them believe in each other every single day, pointing out the good things, and there were a lot of good things in this game today, and working on the things we need to improve on. We’ll get there.”

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