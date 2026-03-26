Monte Lee explains big staff changes and how they will impact rest of coaching staff

It was a dream come true for Monte Lee when Ray Tanner asked him to join his coaching staff at South Carolina in 2002. Now, it’s another dream realized as Lee steps in as the Gamecocks’ interim head coach for the remainder of the 2026 season.

Granted, the circumstances are less than ideal and likely not how he envisioned it. Still, while he isn’t looking too far ahead, he’s focused on doing everything he can to salvage the season.

His first order of business was getting everyone ready to play just hours after learning he’d be taking over for Paul Mainieri. He then decided Talmadge LeCroy would no longer call pitches. Now, he’s made additional staff changes that he hopes will lead to greater success over the remainder of the year.

On Monday, Lee announced Chris Gordon, who has been the program’s Director of Operations and Player Development since 2025, would transition into becoming an on-field assistant coach. Gordon will be stepping into a bigger role working with the pitching staff, alongside pitching coach Terry Rooney.

“Oftentimes, you’ve got four coaches on staff, three of them are position player coaches, and you’ve got one pitching coach, and three guys are working with half the roster,” Lee said on Tuesday. “One guy’s working with half the roster. So I just felt like having Gordo as a full-time assistant, and him and Terry being able to tag-team the pitching staff from a development standpoint, the coaching staff point was advantageous for our pitchers. So that was the reason that we did it.”

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Gordon was similarly elevated to an on-field coaching role at Texas in 2024, where he worked directly with the pitchers. He also served as Duke’s pitching coach for two seasons, helping the Blue Devils set a program record in strikeouts per nine innings in 2022. Before that, he was the pitching coach at East Tennessee State from 2014-17.

With Gordon becoming an assistant coach, it’s fair to wonder how this affects Rooney’s role. Despite South Carolina posting a 6.41 ERA last year, Rooney was retained by Mainieri for this season. He will remain on staff for the rest of the year, but Gordon’s addition will help ease some of his workload.

“When you move a guy into a full-time position like Chris, it allows him to do more. It just allows him to coach more,” Lee said. “He’s not just looking at the video and the data and the analytics and trying to provide information. It allows him to be a little more hands-on, which is only going to help Terry.

“Again, you’ve got a guy that’s been a pitching coach at a lot of different schools, that has a wealth of knowledge and information, helping Terry on the pitching side. So for me, it was like these two guys working together is really kind of the best of both worlds for the kids. I wanted to provide the best opportunity that I could for the kids in the program, on the pitching side, so that they could maximize this season.”

The other major move Lee made was bringing former Gamecock assistant Stuart Lake on as Director of Program Development. Lake had been working in the radio booth as a color analyst alongside play-by-play man Derek Scott on the Gamecock Sports Radio Network. He’ll step away from that role for the rest of the season to put the uniform back on and rejoin the team in the dugout.

“Well, you know, they don’t make them any better than Stuart Lake, right?” Lee said. “I mean, number one, he’s an incredible person. He’s about as good a human being as you’ll ever meet. He’s a great baseball guy, and he loves the University of South Carolina about as much as anybody does. So Stu and I have been friends for a long, long time. He was the volunteer assistant before I was the volunteer assistant.”

Lake previously coached at South Carolina from 1999-2002 and again from 2017-22. He also spent time as an assistant at Charleston, Ole Miss and The Citadel. From 2009-16, he served as head coach at Charleston Southern, where he went 179-262 over eight seasons and was named Big South Coach of the Year following a 30-26 campaign in 2014.

“We’ve coached against each other for many, many years, and I just wanted a really good baseball guy on staff to help me,” Lee said. “With me moving Gordo into a full-time assistant position, John (Hendry)’s coaching third, working with the catchers, I needed another baseball guy helping me in the dugout and helping me with lineup, construction and practices. Just all the things that we need on our side of the ball.”

Other tweaks included Noah Wise serving as Director of Operations and Equipment Management. William Mann will take on the role of Director of Hitting Analytics, while Owen Moline-Freeman will serve as Director of Pitching Analytics.

South Carolina will head to Athens this weekend to take on No. 7 Georgia. First pitch from Foley Field on Friday will be at 6 p.m. on SEC Network+.

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