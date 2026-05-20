Monte Lee makes final case for why he should be South Carolina's next head coach as season ends

Monte Lee grew up less than 30 miles from the University of South Carolina in Lugoff. As a kid, he attended sporting events at South Carolina and has spent his entire life living in this state.

His family is here, too. Every stop of his coaching career — across multiple schools — has been here. And if it were up to him, he’d gladly spend the rest of his coaching career here as well, becoming the leader of a program that clearly means so much to him.

But that decision ultimately rests in the hands of someone else: athletics director Jeremiah Donati.

Lee, who took over as the Gamecocks’ interim head coach on March 21, spent the final 34 games of the 2026 season trying to make his case for why he should keep the job permanently. He’s tried everything he can to make that happen. Now, all that’s left is to wait and see whether that dream comes true.

“It’s been an honor to be able to wear this uniform and to give the kids my very best. I think ultimately that’s the one thing that I can say is I gave them my very best,” Lee said after South Carolina’s season-ending loss on Tuesday. “It didn’t always work out the way that we wanted it to, and we’re certainly disappointed the way the season ended this year, but I gave them everything that I could.”

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When South Carolina and Paul Mainieri parted ways, Lee inherited a difficult situation. The team was already off to a rocky 12-11 start and still winless in SEC play. Lee ultimately won more conference games than Mainieri did during his tenure in Columbia, but the overall results still weren’t enough to turn the season around. The Gamecocks went 10-24 under Lee and closed the year on a 13-game losing streak.

Given the interest in this job, Donati should have plenty of candidates to choose from in hiring the next coach. Lee said he hasn’t spoken to Donati about what comes next, but with the team returning from Hoover on Wednesday, that should change soon and could at least result in an interview for the position.

“I’ll certainly look forward to hearing from the administration,” Lee said, “just really more so, just what are some things that they’re going to want from me and from the rest of the staff for the rest of this week, but I haven’t had that conversation yet.”

For now, things will remain status quo, just like they did in 2024 when he was also the interim coach when the Gamecocks went through a transition after firing Mark Kingston. Lee plans to meet with each player individually this week and go over what’s next for them in exit meetings.

Some players will leave and enter the transfer portal. Some will want to stay. Some will want to wait and see who South Carolina hires before making a decision. That’s ultimately how Lee will approach those conversations, advising them to wait and see what happens first.

“I have obviously full confidence that the administration is going to pick a tremendous leader to run the program,” Lee said. “So that’s going to be my advice to the players is just to be patient and wait and see how the process goes and see who the new leader is going to be before they decide to jump into the portal and transfer, unless again, it’s just something that they wholeheartedly want to do.”

READ HERE: Monte Lee Lays Out How He Would Fix South Carolina Baseball

As for Lee, he can only hope he’s chosen as the next leader of the program. It’s a job that he wants. He hasn’t shied away from that. He didn’t win much in his time as the interim, but he suggested it’s worth taking a look at what he’s done as a head coach across his entire career.

“I know who I am, I know what I’ve accomplished as a head coach,” he said. “You can look at my track record. I just ask anybody to look at my track record as a head coach. I’ve won plenty of games as a head coach.”

Between his time at Charleston and Clemson, Lee owns a 518-281 record with eight NCAA Tournament appearances and a trip to the Super Regionals in 2014. He did, however, miss the postseason in his final two seasons at Clemson, resulting in his firing after the 2022 campaign.

And if it’s not him, then Lee has one piece of advice for whoever becomes the next coach: they need to have a “burning desire” to be here at South Carolina.

“It’s got to be someone who, this is their dream opportunity. It can’t be a financial situation, quite honestly. I’ve seen how that goes, too,” Lee said. “It’s got to be, ‘I want to go to South Carolina, no matter what they pay me, because that’s where I want to be. I know the tradition, I know all the success that the program’s had, and I want to be a part of that.’ I think you’ve got to find someone who is super, super excited about the opportunity and not looking at it as a step up in regards to, you know, money and all of those things. I think that’s a big deal.”

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