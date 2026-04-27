Monte Lee making best efforts to be South Carolina's coach for 'a long, long time'

The job was never going to be easy, like being handed the keys to a once semi-nice car that was now on the verge of being totaled and beyond much hope of repair.

But Monte Lee has gotten the metaphorical car back to being at least drivable again, even when it seemed like a long shot at one point. He’s brought South Carolina to a point where it’s not only playing competitive baseball, but also starting to win the weekends, things his predecessor failed to do.

The Gamecocks were 12-11 when Lee took over on March 21. Since then, they’ve gone 11-12 and are one win shy of a .500 record. After a series win over Kentucky, he now has more SEC wins (7) than Paul Mainieri, who won just six conference games during his year-and-a-half tenure as head coach.

It’s something of a miracle, given how poorly the season started. It hasn’t been a complete turnaround, but the team has looked noticeably different since Mainieri’s final game before stepping down, when South Carolina was blown out in an embarrassing 22-6 loss to Arkansas on March 20.

“It’s been up and down, but boy, have they been competitive. I mean, one thing you can say about this group is this group has been competitive,” Lee said on Saturday. “They bring their very best effort every single day to the ballpark. That’s something we can hang our hat on.”

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There’s still a long road ahead, and this season may be too far gone to fully salvage, but Lee is giving it everything he has. It’s no secret that, when it’s all said and done, he’d love to have the interim tag removed and become the Gamecocks’ full-time head coach after the season.

That decision will come in a few weeks once the season ends. South Carolina should have plenty of options in choosing its next leader, but there’s no question Lee is getting a fair chance, with more than half the season to audition for the job.

“There’s no question I’d love to be the head baseball coach here at South Carolina for a long, long time,” he said. “It would be a dream come true to be able to have this position. There’s no doubt about that. And obviously, I’m working as hard as I can to see if that could be a potential opportunity. There’s no denying that.”

Will it be enough, though? The Gamecocks are still on the outside looking in for the postseason, needing to play nearly perfect baseball over their final 11 games just to maybe be in the hunt. It may even take winning the SEC Tournament just to get there.

It didn’t help that South Carolina dropped games to Northern Kentucky, Army, Queens, The Citadel and Charlotte before the start of SEC play, all coming under Mainieri. It also hasn’t helped playing a tougher schedule over the last few weeks.

But while it’s going to be difficult, Lee knows it’s not impossible. The Gamecocks still have three weekends left to go, plus as long as a week in Hoover to try to get themselves in the mix.

“When you look out on that wall, and you look at all those teams that have played in the postseason, there’s some pretty cool stories there,” he said. “But a lot of those teams were pretty much postseason teams the whole year. They had the résumé to get in basically the whole year. They had put themselves in that position early in the season and kind of kept it there. And we haven’t, so we have an opportunity to really do some unique things that haven’t been done in this program.”

It would certainly go a long way toward improving Lee’s chances of earning the job. He’s not approaching it that way, however, instead focusing only on what he can control.

“I’ve been given the responsibility of managing this ball club for the rest of this season, doing the very best I can with this team this year,” Lee said. “I’m going to do that, continue to do that. And then, the administration can decide what they want to do once the season is over, whenever that is.

“Look, I’d love to be the head coach here. But again, my primary focus is only controlling what I can control, which is just showing up here every day, trying to get the best out of these players.”

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