Monte Lee reflects on time at South Carolina coming to an end: 'It's a tough day'

Throughout the final two months of the season, Monte Lee never openly said he deserved to be the next head coach at South Carolina. What he did make clear, though, was just how much he wanted the opportunity to permanently lead the program in the future. For him, it would be “a dream come true.”

But for Lee, that dream ultimately will not become a reality. In the aftermath of the Gamecocks’ season ending at the SEC Tournament on Tuesday, Lee was informed by athletics director Jeremiah Donati that he was being let go after spending the last four seasons in Columbia.

Pitching coach/recruiting coordinator Terry Rooney and assistant coach John Hendry were fired as well.

“It’s a tough day. There’s no doubt about it,” Lee told SportsTalk Media Network in an interview on Thursday. “When the season ends, and you get the news that we got today, that they’re going to go in another direction in regards to the leadership of the program, that’s a tough pill to swallow. But as coaches, we know what we signed up for, and we know that this is a business, and it’s a tough business, and you have to win. You have to win to be able to keep your job, and I understand that.”

Lee became South Carolina’s interim head coach after Donati and Paul Mainieri agreed to part ways on March 21. While the Gamecocks initially played with more energy following the change, that spark only lasted so long. They went 10-24 over the final 34 games and ended the season on a 13-game losing streak.

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Donati and Lee first met shortly after Mainieri stepped down. From that conversation, Donati made it clear that Lee would have an opportunity to make his case to be the permanent coach, while at the same time, he also told him that if he ultimately decided to move in another direction, he would let him know immediately.

Donati proved to be a man of his word, meeting with Lee this week to let him know of his decision to move forward in a different direction.

“I respect Jeremiah Donati an awful lot, just based on how he treated me, how he’s handled the situation. He’s been nothing but a pro,” Lee said. “… I wasn’t expecting anything more than him just to be upfront and honest with me once the season ended, in regards to what direction he wanted to go, whether he wanted to A) give me an interview, or B) he knew that he was going to go in another direction. And I appreciate the fact that he did it the way that he did it, that if I was not going to be a candidate for the position, he was going to let me know that as soon as possible, and I respect that.”

This effectively removes Lee from consideration to be South Carolina’s next coach. Had he interviewed for the position, he said he would have presented Jeremiah Donati with his vision for how he believed the program could be turned around and what changes he would make to achieve future success.

“I would have told him, as the leader of the program, what the standards would have been for the program, what type of culture I would want to create, what types of players I would want to recruit, and where I would want to target to get those players,” he said. “I would share with him, you know, obviously, I’m going to surround myself with a tremendous staff. … I think if any head coach is going to be successful, you have to surround yourself with really, really good people.

“That would be a big part of my message, is that I would surround myself with elite recruiters, an elite pitching coach who could develop talent. We would do things the way that I think they needed to be done.”

But Lee’s plans for leading a program will now have to come elsewhere, as his time in Columbia comes to an end. Even so, he said he would still be a resource for the next coach during the transition period.

As far as what’s next, Lee still hopes to become a head coach again. He previously spent time at both Charleston and Clemson, going 518-281 with eight NCAA Tournament appearances and a trip to the Super Regionals in 2014.

“I feel like I can lead a program and coach at a high level, and I hope I get an opportunity to do that again somewhere,” Lee said. “It’s not going to be at South Carolina, and that’s OK. I’m going to be OK. I’ve got a daughter that lives in the upstate. I’ve got one moving to Charleston. My mom lives an hour and a half away. All my relatives live here. My life is here. I’ve got a great quality of life. I’ll be just fine. I hope that I can land an opportunity to coach somewhere and just try to make an impact like I always have.”

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