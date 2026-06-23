NCAA passes new scholarship rules, adopts age-based eligibility

Eligibility rules in NCAA athletics are changing.

On Tuesday, the NCAA’s Division I Cabinet voted unanimously to adopt an age-based model for eligibility in collegiate athletics.

Known colloquially as the “five-in-five” rule, the new model will give student-athletes five years to play five seasons, with that clock starting the academic year after a player’s high school graduation or 19th birthday.

The voting has been completed, but the rule change will not be finalized until the council finishes meeting on Wednesday. Additional details and clarifications about the rule change will come at a later time.

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The below details are based on the initial proposal brought to the table last month.

This age-based model would be much simpler than the current system, which loosely follows written guidelines and relies on many subjective factors and other judgment calls. The “five-in-five” nickname represents the five years for an athlete to play five seasons.

This model will allow very few exceptions or extensions for eligibility, except for pregnancy, religious mission, and active-duty military service. Redshirts, medical waivers, academic pauses, and other years off in traditional collegiate athletics would—for the most part—become things of the past.

Programs may still petition for waiver requests under the old system through July 31 of this year. Players with existing approved eligibility for a sixth year or beyond would also not lose that eligibility. After August 1, schools and athletic programs would have the flexibility to handle those scholarship decisions internally for active players.

In theory, this new model would nearly eliminate the large groups of older athletes who have participated in NCAA-sanctioned sports in recent years. It would also unify eligibility rules across sports, something that was not present previously.