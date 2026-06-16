New baseball coach Kevin Schnall reveals rationale for choosing South Carolina

Kevin Schnall can recall the first time he considered coaching the South Carolina baseball program as if it was yesterday.

On June 12, 2010, Schnall served as an assistant coach for a Coastal Carolina team set to take on the Gamecocks. Both teams had cruised through their respective NCAA Tournament regionals and needed two Super Regional wins to reach the College World Series. South Carolina would be the team that claimed both those victories, sweeping the Chanticleers to earn a trip to Omaha.

That Gamecocks team famously went on to win the first of two back-to-back championships that season. But while the sting of defeat lingered for Schnall, he took away something valuable that led him on the path towards one day becoming South Carolina’s 33rd head baseball coach.

“I remember walking out of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans’ stadium,” Schnall said during his introductory press conference Friday. “The place was packed in Garnet and Black, over 5,000 Gamecocks fans. I vividly remember saying to myself, ‘Wow, what would it be like to be a part of that?’ Well, today, sitting behind this microphone as your new head coach, I’m about to find out.”

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Before taking the South Carolina job, Schnall spent the past 25 years coaching at Coastal Carolina, his alma mater. He said in his opening statement that only “the perfect opportunity at the perfect time” could drive him away from Conway.

The competitive level at which the Gamecocks compete sold him during the hiring process, Schnall said.

“Carolina embodies everything great about college baseball: championship tradition, unbelievable fan base, and an athletic administration and university that is committed to excellence,” Schnall said. “As a coach, we’ve always wanted to measure ourselves against the best. The SEC is the major leagues of college baseball.”

Schnall said his trust in athletics director Jeremiah Donati’s vision for the program also helped bring him to South Carolina. Schnall expressed gratitude to Michael Amiridis, the University of South Carolina’s president; Tyson Lusk, Gamecock Athletics’ chief of staff; and Thad Westbrook, the chair of the university’s board of trustees, for placing in him a similar level of trust.

Earning the trust of South Carolina’s fans and baseball program alumni will be among Schnall’s top priorities in the coming months, he said.

“Gamecock Nation — our supporters, all the former players — together, we’re going to get this thing moving in the right direction,” Schnall said. “It’s going to take a complete team effort. As I said out there, our former and current players are the most important people in this program, and I can’t wait to start developing and establishing relationships with them.”

Schnall’s 2010 defeats at South Carolina’s hands proved to not be the lone memories of Coastal Carolina’s postseason exploits that came to mind as his welcome party wore on. Only the feeling of the crowning achievement of his college coaching career, Schnall said, surpassed that he felt upon his welcome to the Founders Park faithful.

“Second to June 30, 2016 — the day that we dog piled in Omaha, Nebraska, after winning a national championship — this is the next best day in my family’s professional career,” Schnall said. “We are very excited, very honored to finally be officially Gamecocks.”

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