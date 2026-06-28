New South Carolina men's basketball assistant bringing NBA experience to team

South Carolina men’s basketball head coach Lamont Paris landed his first head coaching gig in 2017 following a seven-year stint as an assistant at Wisconsin. In his time with the Badgers, Paris went to two Final Fours. The latter included a national championship loss to Duke after topping undefeated Kentucky in the semifinal game.

Years later, in a full-circle type of way, Paris is turning his Badger connections into Gamecock connections. Among the new coaching staff hires is former Wisconsin forward Sam Dekker, who started every game for both of the program’s Final Four teams.

Dekker played in parts of five NBA seasons with the Houston Rockets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors from 2015-22. Now, stepping onto the sideline, Paris says Dekker is bringing that professional experience to the 2026 Gamecocks.

“I just think Sam’s perspective — there’s no one on our staff that can explain some of the things that he’s been through that our guys want to go through, the way that Sam can do that,” Paris said on Wednesday. “He has tremendous energy, he has a really, really, really good feel for the game.”

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Beyond Dekker’s experience as a pro, Paris said he is making early strides specifically as a coach. According to Paris, Dekker is finding ways to adjust his regimen as a professional player to be more digestible to younger players.

“He’s done a good job early on of taking what his workout would look like as a guy who’s trying to compete at the highest, highest level, you know, he was in the NBA for five or six years, and then, and then adjusting it in a way that it can be digested from college-aged players,” Paris said. “That’s not easy, that’s not easy for anyone to do. Sometimes those guys just don’t have it within them to explain things that they understand and have the patience to do that in a way that these guys can digest it, and Sam’s done that really well early on.”

As a 6-foot-9 forward who could put the ball on the floor, Dekker could provide valuable teaching to the many bigs that South Carolina brought in this offseason.

Beyond that, Dekker has years of overseas experience on top of the NBA.

With his perspective of seeing both international and American basketball, Dekker could potentially be a resource for international recruits Juan Fernandez and Hugo Lopez. Fernandez, an Argentinian, and Lopez, a Spaniard, stand at 6-foot-11 and 6-foot-9, respectively, allowing Dekker to coach them through his lens.

With summer workouts underway as the Gamecocks prepare for their international exhibitions in the Bahamas, Paris said Dekker’s youthful energy is rubbing off on the group.

“He’s just eager, and the guys can see that, and it’s just his interaction with the guys has been amazing, and their response to him has been tremendous,” Paris said.

Regardless of Dekker’s specific role on Paris’ bench, his early impact is apparent. As his first season on the bench nears, Dekker could be an intriguing player development story to follow.

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