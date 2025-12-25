Nyck Harbor returning to South Carolina for final season of eligibility

Wide receiver Nyck Harbor is passing on an early exit to the NFL in favor of a return for one more season at South Carolina, the freakishly fast standout announced on social media Thursday afternoon.

Harbor made a big leap as junior this season when he caught 30 passes, second on the squad, for a team-leading 618 yards with a team-high six receiving touchdowns.

He’ll look to make another big developmental jump with another season under wide receivers coach Mike Furrey in 2026.

In his three years in Columbia, the Washington, D.C. native has appeared in 36 of 37 games with 24 starts.

He owns 68 career catches for 1,189 yards and 10 touchdowns and ranks fourth in school history in career yards per reception at 17.5.

The Steve Spurrier Most Valuable Player for Offense this past season, Harbor is the third major South Carolina contributor to announce his return to school in recent days, joining quarterback LaNorris Sellers and EDGE Dylan Stewart.