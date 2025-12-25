Nyck Harbor returning to South Carolina for final season of eligibility
Wide receiver Nyck Harbor is passing on an early exit to the NFL in favor of a return for one more season at South Carolina, the freakishly fast standout announced on social media Thursday afternoon.
Harbor made a big leap as junior this season when he caught 30 passes, second on the squad, for a team-leading 618 yards with a team-high six receiving touchdowns.
He’ll look to make another big developmental jump with another season under wide receivers coach Mike Furrey in 2026.
South Carolina Transfer Portal Resources:
- South Carolina Portal Headquarters (The latest news in one place!)
- Portal Tracker (Commits and Exits)
- Get portal news notifications with the App
- On3 National Portal Ticker
- Join GamecockCentral for $1!
In his three years in Columbia, the Washington, D.C. native has appeared in 36 of 37 games with 24 starts.
Top 10
- 1Hot
🔥 T Gray
Promoted to Co-DC
- 2New
Deion Barnes
Contract approved
- 3Live
Portal HQ
The latest
- 4
Insights on new commit
Four-star DB
- 5Trending
Nyck Harbor
Announces return!
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
He owns 68 career catches for 1,189 yards and 10 touchdowns and ranks fourth in school history in career yards per reception at 17.5.
The Steve Spurrier Most Valuable Player for Offense this past season, Harbor is the third major South Carolina contributor to announce his return to school in recent days, joining quarterback LaNorris Sellers and EDGE Dylan Stewart.