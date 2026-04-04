Offense still searching for consistency as Gamecocks drop rubber match with Texas

It’s never what you want to hear, especially in a season as disappointing as this one, but South Carolina has been close to seeing better results. The pitching has been consistently solid, and while the offense has shown flashes, it hasn’t quite come together yet.

Saturday was a prime example of that. With a chance to win their first SEC series, the Gamecocks only managed two hits at the plate in a 4-1 loss to No. 2 Texas at Founders Park.

It’s been a tough year for what has been the SEC’s lowest-scoring offense. South Carolina (15-18, 2-10 SEC) seemed to be turning a corner after scoring 27 runs in a three-game span, capped off by a nine-run outburst in Thursday’s series opener against the Longhorns. But over the next two games, the offense returned to its struggles, producing just four runs on six hits the rest of the weekend.

“They made it really, really hard on us. They didn’t give us anything,” interim head coach Monte Lee said. “We only had one walk and a hit by pitch. They just did not really give us anything. We didn’t have a lot of 3-2 counts where we could have won a pitch and gotten on base. But ultimately, I think that was it. They just pitched really well.”

Texas left-hander Dylan Volantis allowed just one run on two hits, striking out six and walking one over 5.2 innings. Talmadge LeCroy hit a solo homer to open the fifth and give the Gamecocks their first run, but otherwise, Volantis was nearly untouchable all afternoon.

After Volantis exited in the sixth, having thrown just 70 pitches, South Carolina had its best chance to get back in the game, and LeCroy was at the center of it. But with the bases loaded and two outs, he struck out swinging on a 1-2 pitch, coming away with no runs in a pivotal inning.

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The Gamecocks struck out 15 times and saw little production from their lineup, particularly from the lower half of the order. The five- through nine-hole hitters went a combined 0-for-14 with eight strikeouts on Saturday.

“It’s frustrating,” Lee said. “They go up there, they want to do well. So they tend to be more aggressive and try to make something happen. You look at Texas as a prime example. We punched out way too many times today — 15 times. How many times did (Texas) punch out today? They punched out 15 times. How did they punch out? They punched out a lot by taking right like they took a decent amount of pitches. They’re very, very patient. But we also executed some pitches when we got into two-strike counts and punched them out. So there’s a fine line, and I think that’s the key for us to understand.”

Amp Phillips didn’t have his best day on the mound, but once again, he was able to keep South Carolina in the game while on the mound. The right-hander tossed 4.2 innings, allowing three runs on two hits, but two of those runs went unearned. He struck out eight and walked four on 93 pitches.

Phillips faced some defensive miscues behind him, making it difficult to keep Texas off the board. Almost immediately, there were two made by LeCroy in the top of the first. After cleanly blocking a ball in the dirt, he looked over towards a runner at first base, but he couldn’t find where the ball was, allowing that runner to move into scoring position with one out.

Later in that same at-bat, Aiden Robbins struck out swinging on a 3-2 pitch for what would’ve been the second out. The only problem was that LeCroy thought he had the ball in his glove, but it had rolled to the backstop, allowing the lead runner to advance to third and Robbins to reach first.

Then, after Robbins seemingly caught South Carolina napping and stole second, Anthony Pack drove both runners in with a two-run double down the left field line.

“When you play a team like Texas, the margin of error is so small when you’re facing a team that pitches the way they do,” Lee said. “You just know that at any given time, you’ve got Volantis on the mound and a bullpen like they have, you can’t give them anything, and we certainly did there in the first.”

Another sequence in the middle innings directly led to a run. In the fifth, Patrick Evans dropped a fly ball that drifted near the warning track in left field. Because the second out wasn’t recorded, Carson Tinney stood on third with one out and then scored on a sacrifice fly one batter later.

“If you look at fly balls that are hit that high, even really good outfielders, if they don’t get camped under it, it is super hard to judge it,” Lee explained. “If you’re moving as the ball was trying to come down, it’s really hard to judge that ball, especially when you’re getting around the warning track, and you’ve got the wall right here behind you. You’re trying to judge the ball, and it’s just moving all over the place.

“Had he gotten to the wall immediately and kept the ball in front of him, and then been able to settle his feet and let the ball come down, he probably would have been able to catch it. But because he was moving as the ball was coming down, I just think he just misjudged it.”

South Carolina’s bullpen continued to do its part, as Logan Prisco and Zach Russell didn’t allow a run over a combined 1.2 innings of relief. Cooper Parks made just one mistake over 2.2 innings, surrendering a two-out solo homer to Carson Tinney in the ninth. He struck out five and walked none.

Overall, it was another respectable weekend for the pitching staff as the Gamecocks held another solid offense to just 10 runs over three games. That usual effectiveness has kept them competitive, but runs still need to be scored to win, and Lee knows that as he looks for more offensive consistency.

“I think sometimes one of the worst things you can do as a coach is just change everything and just overall everything. The players right now need consistency from the coaching staff more than anything else,” he said. “… We’ve got to remain consistent, because the players, I believe, over the long haul, thrive on consistency. What they don’t respond very well to is just overhauling. Anytime something doesn’t go well for a couple of days, the coach is just jumping off his bandwagon, we’re going to do something totally different, right?

“We’ve just got to keep showing up, working, making small adjustments with each individual guy, and I think we’ll get there, because we have been there. And look, the pitching staff, we’ve got to keep doing what we’re doing, because they’re giving us a chance every day. They’re giving us a chance to be in the ball game and win.”

Up next: South Carolina will close out its homestand when it takes on Charleston Tuesday night. First pitch will be at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.

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