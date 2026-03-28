Offensive struggles remain unchanged as South Carolina drops series with Georgia

The offense was supposed to be South Carolina’s biggest strength. The entire offseason was spent reconstructing the lineup, adding more powerful bats to provide the thump it desperately needed.

But as the season has worn on, it’s become the complete opposite, to the point that it’s now an overwhelming weakness. Perhaps worse, it’s turned into a liability.

Just as bad last year was the pitching staff, yet it seems to have figured things out to some degree, especially during this weekend in Athens. The offensive struggles, however, continue, as the Gamecocks dropped the series to No. 7 Georgia in a 3-1 loss on Saturday at Foley Field.

“Look, the kids are going to be frustrated, for sure. They want to have success. They want to score runs,” interim head coach Monte Lee said. “So yeah, I’m sure that they’re disappointed and frustrated some, but ultimately, we just got to keep building. We’ve got to keep trying to find ways to improve.”

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Through two games this weekend, South Carolina (13-15, 1-7 SEC) has only scored three runs, which has been especially costly given how well the pitching has looked. Amp Phillips wasn’t perfect, but he pitched more than good enough to keep them in the game. The right-hander cracked the 100-pitch mark for the first time this season, throwing 109 pitches over six innings of work.

Phillips allowed two home runs — a solo shot to Henry Allen that tied the game in the second, and a go-ahead two-run blast by Rylan Lujo in the sixth that put South Carolina behind for good. Otherwise, he had a respectable outing, giving up three runs on five hits and striking out a season-high nine batters.

“He probably just caught a little bit too much of the plate,” Lee said of Phillips. “But goodness, man. Amp gives you a chance to win. That’s all you can ask for out of your starting pitchers is just to give us a chance to win. … He pitched out of some jams, too. That’s the one thing about amp. He gets runners on base; he bears down. He can pitch with runners on base about as good as anybody on his staff. So I don’t fault Amp whatsoever.”

Through three SEC outings, Phillips has allowed a combined four earned runs over 19 innings against Florida, Arkansas and Georgia. However, he hasn’t been credited with a win in any of those starts, largely because of little to no offensive support. He’s now taken the loss in two of those performances.

“I’m just very confident trying to carry it into next weekend,” Phillips said of his recent success. “I believe in this team. I think we’re going to do really well.”

Phillips got an early run from his offense right out of the gate when KJ Scobey drew a bases-loaded walk in the top of the first, forcing Bulldogs starter Dylan Vigue out of the game after just 22 pitches.

However, with a chance to seize early momentum, the offense came up empty. After Georgia turned to the bullpen, the Gamecocks left the bases loaded in the inning as Will Craddock struck out swinging and Luke Yuhasz grounded out to third.

“We felt like that was a win early in the ballgame,” Lee said of Vigue exiting after recording just one out. “We got off to such a great start. We were very disciplined with our at-bats there at the beginning of the game. … But then got to give (Georgia) credit. They pitched really well after that. They spun a lot of breaking balls in the strike zone, mixed a ton, threw a ton of strikes. We just couldn’t come up with a hit.”

After Georgia turned to its bullpen, South Carolina managed just two hits the rest of the day. After four walks in the first inning, the Gamecocks drew only three more free passes the remainder of the game.

There were additional run-scoring opportunities, but all were ultimately wasted. In the fourth, South Carolina couldn’t bring home a run after Scobey led off with a double. Two more runners were left stranded in the sixth when Aaron Jamison grounded out with two outs.

The Gamecocks went 0-for-15 with runners on base and 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

“I thought for the most part this season, we’ve probably been overly aggressive. I thought today we tried to be more disciplined,” Lee said. “It certainly worked early in the game, but then when you get that guy in there that can throw strikes over and over and over again, you’ve got to make the adjustments, and you’ve got to hit them. We just fell short of that today.”

Up next: South Carolina will look to salvage the series in Athens on Sunday afternoon. First pitch will be at 1 p.m. on SEC Network+. Brandon Stone (3-1, 2.39 ERA) will get the start on the mound.

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