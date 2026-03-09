Oh so sweep: South Carolina run rules Princeton in dominant series finale

Fool him once, shame on you; fool him twice, shame on him. Fool him three times? You’re probably pushing your luck.

Princeton right-hander Brady Kaufman threw two straight offspeed pitches to Logan Sutter, getting him to swing through both of them. With the count 0–2, Kaufman had the upper hand and could’ve thrown the right-handed slugger almost any pitch he wanted.

Key word: Almost.

With somebody swinging the bat as well as Sutter has this weekend, the last thing Kaufman needed was to leave a pitch in the zone for him. And, well…

“Just trying to get something out over the plate,” Sutter said on his approach after falling behind in the count. “Same thing as before, just get something I can drive and get in scoring position for the guys behind me.”

Kaufman threw a changeup over the heart of the plate and immediately paid the price. Sutter got every bit of it, crushing a no-doubter that landed on the left-field concourse, well beyond the visitors’ bullpen at Founders Park. His third-inning, two-run homer added to a strong day for South Carolina in a 13-1 run-rule win over Princeton, giving the Gamecocks (12-5) their first series sweep of the season.

Your GamecockCentral membership starts at just $1 – and we’ll throw in a complimentary year of access to The Athletic.

It was Sutter’s third homer of the weekend, following his two homers in Saturday’s doubleheader sweep. He finished the series 6-for-10 with three homers and seven RBIs, capped off by a perfect 3-for-3 performance on Sunday.

“Sutter was great again tonight,” head coach Paul Mainieri said. “It’s so exciting for me to see him swinging the bat now like we knew he was capable of doing.”

Sutter’s blast was one of many hits in an offensive onslaught by the Gamecocks in the series finale. They recorded three multi-run innings: two in the second, four in the third and six more in the fifth.

Five starters finished the night with multi-hit performances, including Will Craddock, Tyler Bak and Sutter, who all drove in multiple runs. Craddock had two RBI, while Bak and Sutter each contributed three.

Talmadge LeCroy delivered the biggest blow of the night in the fifth when he launched a grand slam out to right field — the Gamecocks’ first of the year. He finished 1-for-2 and led the way with four RBI.

“I thought we just had some really terrific at-bats against (Kaufman),” Mainieri said. “Made him work, didn’t chase a lot of bad pitches. When we got good pitches to hit, we did a lot of damage, and we got some big hits early in the game.”

While the offense stole the show, Amp Phillips was equally impressive in his fourth start of the year. The right-hander allowed a solo homer to Will Robbins in the second, but otherwise delivered a strong bounce-back performance following last weekend’s outing against Clemson.

“Just felt really good. Better execution,” Phillips said. “Got to give credit to my offense.”

Phillips allowed just one run on four hits over five innings of work. He struck out seven and walked two over 82 pitches.

“I thought he was tremendous. That’s the Amp Phillips that we expected when we recruited him,” Mainieri said. “His fastball had a lot of giddy up tonight. All his pitches were working. He had great command of everything. He competed hard. He made big pitches when he needed to. I think he’s settling in now, and he’s going to be an outstanding pitcher for us for the rest of the year.”

Up next: South Carolina will look to extend its winning streak to six before SEC play, traveling to Charleston to face The Citadel on Tuesday. First pitch from Riley Park will be at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina baseball!