Part I: A brief history of bygone athletic fields at the University of South Carolina

Alan Piercy is the author of A Gamecock Odyssey: University of South Carolina Sports in the Independent Era (1971-1991).

To walk through the iron gates of Greene Street past the familiar landmarks of the Russell House Student Union and Thomas Cooper Library, one would never suspect that crowds once cheered Gamecock football and baseball teams from early stadiums in those locations.

Actually, “stadium” might be a touch grandiose, but there were, in fact, grandstands accommodating thousands of fans, providing access for viewing the exploits of Gamecock gridiron and diamond teams at those early, on-campus facilities.

The very first known baseball game played in the City of Columbia took place in the same location, Monday, Sept. 9, 1867. The city was still struggling to recover from the great fires of February 1865, set during General William T. Sherman’s Carolinas Campaign in the desperate, waning days of the Civil War.

The Phil Sheridan Club, made up of soldiers from the 5th United States Artillery, played a local nine, known as the Chicora Club. “The game was commenced at 2:15 pm and ended at 6:15 pm on the ground of the College Green,” noted an article from the Sept. 10, 1867, edition of the Daily Phoenix, an early Columbia newspaper.

The locals scored an admirable 20 runs, but unfortunately gave up an inconceivable 89, losing thanks in large part to 20 passed balls by the Chicora catcher, Carrington, God bless him. There was presumably no backstop installed on that rudimentary diamond, resulting in much scrambling and an undoubtedly frustrating afternoon for poor Carrington. One can imagine the Victorian-era curses he might have uttered in chasing yet another wild pitch from the mound, perhaps, “Dash it all, that gibface zounderkite!”

Unfortunately for the locals, the mercy rule was a concept still well off into the future, but despite the lopsided result, baseball had arrived in Columbia. And it did so on what would become USC’s Davis Field.

The Daily Phoenix described the game in the jaunty prose of the day:

“The game passed off in a very friendly and agreeable manner, and much to the interest and gratification of a large concourse of spectators. Three cheers were given for the “Phil Sheridans,” by the vanquished, when they, in return, gave three for the Chicora’s, and three more were heartily given by the clubs conjointly.”

Box score from the first baseball game played in Columbia, Sept. 9, 1867, printed in the Sept. 10, 1867 edition of the Daily Phoenix.

Davis Field

Davis Field, formerly known as “College Park,” or the “College Green,” also sometimes called the “Green Street Grounds,” was renamed in 1904 following the death of longtime faculty member Robert Means Davis, a professor of history, political economy, and law, who passed away in March of that year. Davis College (1909) was later named for him as well.

During and shortly after the Reconstruction era, the Federal government paid rent ($55 per month in 1877) for the use of the Green Street Grounds, using it as a camp and parade ground. The grounds also served for a time in the early 1880s as a college farm during the institution’s brief flirtation with a catalog of agricultural instruction.

A 1956 history of the University written by historian Daniel Walker Hollis notes that prior to 1898, Carolina football games were played at the fairgrounds or at Shandon Park (now Emily Douglas Park). In that year, an area along Greene Street, near College Hall (long since known as Longstreet Theater), was enclosed with a fence and adorned with a grandstand to become a home for contests, except those with Clemson, which were always played during State Fair week at the fairgrounds field. “The view from the stands must have been unsatisfactory, because seats were only twenty-five cents, compared to fifty cents for admission to the sidelines,” Hollis wrote.

Thomas Cooper Library with a portion of Davis Field in the foreground, circa 1960. Davis Field is now the site of the Library’s reflecting pool (image courtesy University of South Carolina Digital Archives)

It appears the whole area now occupied by the Thomas Cooper Library reflecting pool and the Russell House – some 20 acres – made up the entirety of the College Green area, known after 1904 as Davis Field.

Carolina football and baseball teams played their home games at that location through 1933 for football – and for baseball – until the development of newly purchased land for athletic fields off Rosewood Drive in the mid-1950s.

Melton Field

In 1926, the area of Davis Field dedicated for football received facility upgrades, including the installation of additional wooden bleachers, boosting seating to 8,000. These upgrades were the work of Branch Bocock, who coached the Gamecocks in football (1925 and 1926) and basketball (1924-25 through 1926-27).

As head football coach, Bocock compiled a 13-7 record, and his .650 winning percentage still ranks among the best in program history. Perhaps most notable of Bocock’s gridiron successes was a 2-0 record over archrival Clemson in which the Gamecocks whipped the Tigers by a combined tally of 57-0.

Bocock was a winner on the basketball court too, compiling a three-year record of 33-16 (.673) as cage coach. Nearly a century after he coached his final game at Carolina, he still holds a baker’s dozen of superlatives in the USC record book for winning percentage in various categories (home, away, conference, etc). He continued his bedevilment of Clemson on the court, winning five of six in that series. Most significantly, he led the Gamecocks to their first-ever conference championship in his third and final season.

Bocock’s achievements as an administrator rivaled his coaching exploits as he oversaw a fiscal rehabilitation of the athletics department. He inherited a department some $13,000 in the red – a lot of money in those days – and by late 1926 engineered the erasure of that debt, even building a modest surplus.

He elevated facilities, overseeing the completion of a new athletics field, which became the home of Gamecock football between 1926 and the completion of Columbia Municipal Stadium in 1934. Melton Field, as it became known in honor of the late university president William Davis Melton, was located approximately where the Russell House Student Union sits now.

The north end zone bleachers of Melton Field with Woodrow College in the background across Greene Street, circa 1939. (image courtesy University of South Carolina Digital Archives)

Melton, a Charleston native, graduate of the University of Virginia, and the University of South Carolina School of Law, served as president of USC between 1921 and his death in 1926. Melton was a popular figure on campus, noted for attending every football game and developing personal relationships with students and players alike. It was shortly after the Carolina-Clemson game of 1925 (a resounding 33-0 Gamecock victory) that Melton became ill and ultimately passed in early 1926. Students petitioned the Board of Trustees to name the new football field after their beloved president, which the trustees approved just before the start of the season.

Carolina opened the 1926 slate on the new field Sept. 25, a 41-0 win over Erskine. But the season began in earnest the following week with Southern Conference foe Maryland traveling to Columbia for game two, in what would be the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

Prior to the 3 p.m. kickoff, the University hosted a dedication ceremony, with Governor Thomas McLeod giving remarks, along with the president of the Southern Conference, S.V. Sanford, of the University of Georgia, and L.T. Baker, acting president of the University of South Carolina. The USC band led the delegation to the southern end of the field, where a garnet-and-black sign with the inscription “Melton Field” was revealed, after which the band played the alma mater, “We Hail Thee Carolina.”

Carolina scored a 12-0 win over Maryland, capping a banner day for the Gamecocks.

Headline of the Oct. 2, 1926 edition of the Columbia State, noting the opening and dedication of Melton Field

Davis Field Revival

In the post-World War II years, enrollment boomed at USC, straining the University’s resources and necessitating expansion. According to Lydia Mattice Brandt, professor at USC’s College of Arts and Sciences, this caused problems at a time when the school lacked the resources to purchase large quantities of land. “They had to use the land they already had,” Brandt commented in an interview with USC’s Craig Brandhorst and Chris Horn, “and that’s how they ended up building on the ball field.”

Yielding to the inevitable march of progress in the 1950s, Melton Field disappeared, replaced by the Russell House Student Union. Davis Field followed during the second phase of the Thomas Cooper Library development, in favor of the large reflecting pool between the library and Greene Street. On either side of the reflecting pool, metered parking lots were added, which existed well into the 1990s, when yours truly accumulated a collection of parking tickets in those spaces as a USC student.

Following national trends toward the greening and beautification of campuses, USC removed the parking lots a couple of decades ago, in favor of reviving portions of Davis Field on either side of the reflecting pool – a massive aesthetic upgrade in this writer’s assessment.

“It’s crazy to think of all those cars on what is now green space,” Brandt said, “but cars as an eyesore on campus is a very recent concept.” The cars, notes Brandt, were a point of pride in the post-war years, and for decades after. “It showed that the university was modern, that there was an opportunity for parking.”

So Davis is back, and the Melton name never really went away, as Melton Observatory, directly across from the Russell House, was also dedicated to the memory of the former USC President in the late 1920s.

To green spaces and athletic fields past and renewed, “Here’s a health, Carolina, forever to Thee!”

Aerial view of campus, circa 1940s – Davis Field is directly east of Longstreet Theater along Greene Street. Melton Field adjacent. Southwest of Longstreet Theater is Carolina Fieldhouse, home of USC Basketball between 1927 and 1968 (image from the University of South Carolina Digital Archives)

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