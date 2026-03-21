Paul Mainieri expected to step down as head baseball coach

Paul Mainieri was fully convinced when he first said it. Even in the midst of a historically bad season, he believed 2026 would be much different — and better — for South Carolina.

“At some point, we’ll be standing in front of you, and you all will be saying to me, you told us this was going to happen — and it will,” Mainieri said last season. “It’s just everybody’s impatient. Everybody wants it right now.”

Mainieri said that on May 6, 2025. Despite his optimism at the time, he won’t be around to see any potential turnaround for the Gamecocks less than a year later. Mainieri is expected to step down as head coach effective immediately, multiple sources have told GamecockCentral.

The decision comes after the Gamecocks fell 22-6 to No. 4 Arkansas on Friday. Mainieri will not coach Saturday’s game against the Razorbacks or the rest of the season. Monte Lee will take over as South Carolina’s interim head coach for the rest of the year.

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Mainieri, who former athletics director Ray Tanner hired, was brought in to help return the Gamecocks to Omaha. He replaced former head coach Mark Kingston, who reached the NCAA Tournament four times and advanced to the Super Regionals twice in seven seasons.

Even though Mainieri hadn’t been in a dugout for three years — his last season coming at LSU in 2021 before his initial retirement — he had done plenty of winning in his career. He made six College World Series appearances between stops at Notre Dame and LSU, led the Tigers to a national championship in 2009 and won six SEC Tournament titles.

He arrived as the active wins leader among college head coaches with 1,505 career victories. The expectation was that success would continue in what he publicly called the final stop of his coaching career. As it turned out, it has been anything but.

South Carolina went 28–29 and won just six SEC games in Mainieri’s first year in 2025. It was a historically bad year for the program, marking both the most overall losses and the most SEC losses (24) in a single year. On top of that, the Gamecocks finished under .500 for the second time in four seasons.

Lee, who’s been with the program since 2022, has more than a decade’s worth of head coaching experience. He led his alma mater at Charleston for seven seasons from 2009-15. He took the Cougars to the postseason four times and made it to an NCAA Super Regional in 2014.

Then, in 2016, Lee was hired by Clemson, where he would coach for the next seven seasons, including the COVID-19-shortened 2020 campaign. The Tigers made the postseason in each of Lee’s first four years but failed to qualify in 2021 and 2022, ultimately leading to his dismissal.

Lee is 518-281 (.648) in his time as a head coach between Charleston and Clemson.

South Carolina will look to even up the series on Saturday afternoon. First pitch will be at 4 p.m. on SEC Network+. Amp Phillips (2-2, 2.63 ERA) will get the start on the mound.

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