Paul Mainieri not downplaying significance of South Carolina-Clemson rivalry in year two

There’s built-in pressure this weekend because of who’s in the other dugout. Add the disappointment of last season and the rough start to this one, and it only intensifies.

South Carolina did itself no favors by losing to Queens on Wednesday, a program that had never beaten a Power Four team before and won only nine games last year. It was a new low for the Gamecocks, who had already lost two prior games to mid-major opponents this year.

It only heightens the pressure, making this weekend feel pivotal. Even this early, a bad series against rival Clemson could bury the Gamecocks; a series win could ignite the turnaround they desperately need.

Head coach Paul Mainieri is undoubtedly hoping it’s the latter.

“They’re big games. I’m not downplaying them at all,” he said, previewing the Clemson series on Thursday. “It’s hopefully going to be games that we will play really, really well and hopefully have some good outcomes.”

2025 was a disappointing year for Mainieri in his first season at South Carolina. Things began to unravel around this time a year ago, when Clemson swept the Gamecocks in a three-game series after they entered the weekend unbeaten at 9–0. It was a harsh introduction to the rivalry for Mainieri, but it seems he now has a much clearer sense of just how significant it is.

“I could give all the coach speak in the world to the players, like ‘Hey, it’s just another game, and we have a bunch of games left after that.’ But the reality is, it’s a little different. It’s a lot different, actually,” he said. “I have a lot of respect for Clemson and their program and what they’ve done and what they’ve done already this year. It’ll clearly be the most challenging opposition that we’ll have had this year.”

And he’d be right. Clemson will be South Carolina’s first ranked opponent of the season, sitting at No. 15 in the country. The Gamecocks will play nearly half of their games against ranked teams, most of them in the SEC, making this weekend an early measuring stick for this new-look team.

It’s also an opportunity for Mainieri to win back some fan support after last season’s struggles and a few ugly losses just nine games into this season.

“I want our fans to believe in us,” Mainieri said, “and I want our players to believe in us, most importantly. You have to have success in big games for that to happen, and these are big games this week, and there’s no hiding that fact.”

However, while regaining the fanbase’s confidence is important, it’s not the only lens through which Mainieri is viewing this weekend. His primary focus is on how his team performs in the series, and perhaps surprisingly, he believes his new-look roster is capable of getting the job done.

“It’s funny because last year at this time, we were undefeated going into this series, and yet, I feel better about our team this year than I did even last year,” Mainieri said. “I just feel like we have a more talented team across the board, depth, a stronger bullpen, and when we swing the bats well, we have a good offensive team. It’s just that sometimes it just fluctuates. But hopefully, we’ll show our best this weekend.”

Mainieri isn’t concerned about his players’ ability to handle the pressure from this series or the recent on-field struggles. He knows they have short memories and will turn the page quickly by first pitch on Friday.

For Mainieri, the challenge is a bit heavier. He feels a greater responsibility to the fans and the university to succeed. Even so, he remains confident that he can handle whatever the weekend throws at him to come away with better results in his second taste of the rivalry.

“My definition of pressure is your fear of failure. I’ve never been that way in my coaching career,” he said. “When I coached at LSU for 15 years, I used to have other coaches come up to me during batting practice that wanted to visit and always say things to me like, ‘Man, how have you lasted so long in this pressure-filled job?’ And I’d be like, ‘I don’t even think about it that way.’

“I just want to succeed. I want to see our team succeed and hopefully make the right decisions to give us the best chance to succeed.”

South Carolina begins its three-game, three-stadium series with Clemson on Friday night at Founders Park. First pitch will be at 7 p.m. on SEC Network+.

