Paul Mainieri shares more thoughts on end of his coaching tenure at South Carolina

As Paul Mainieri’s brief tenure at South Carolina came to an end in late March, the longtime head coach felt relieved to call it a career and head back home to be with his family. He was also just glad he wouldn’t have to be in the visitors’ dugout when the Gamecocks traveled to LSU less than two months later.

Baton Rouge will always mean a lot to Mainieri. It’s where he went to school at LSU. He met his wife, Karen, there. Later in life, he coached at LSU for 15 years and even won a national championship in 2009.

Plus, given that facing his former team in 2025 — when LSU played a three-game series at South Carolina last May — gave him “the most awkward feeling that I could even imagine,” it made sense that going back to Baton Rouge would be tougher for him, especially as a visitor wearing a different uniform.

“I don’t know if I’m a softy or what, but I root for LSU and I always will. But at the same time, I had a job to do,” Mainieri said in a July 10 interview with WAFB-TV’s Jacques Doucet. “But when I left before the season was over, when I left South Carolina by mutual agreement, one thing that I looked at, the silver lining, I said, ‘Well, at least I don’t have to take a team to Alex Box Stadium.’ I didn’t want to do that.”

Mainieri’s hour-long interview with Doucet marked some of his first public comments since he and South Carolina parted ways on March 21. His 80-game stint in Columbia didn’t yield great results as the Gamecocks went 40-40 with six SEC wins under his leadership.

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Mainieri, who had been out of baseball for three years since last coaching at LSU in 2021, was originally hired by former South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner in June 2024. At the time, the Gamecocks had just played in an NCAA Regional before firing Mark Kingston after his seven seasons as head coach.

Mainieri, who was 66 years old at the time, knew this would be his last coaching job before returning to retirement. But as he’d soon find out, the game had changed drastically and proved to be a tougher challenge than perhaps he once thought.

“I went there, and you know, you inherit a team that’s got some weaknesses, of course. So the first year didn’t go so great,” Mainieri said. “And then we started into the second year when we finally could recruit. But what a different world this recruiting is now with the transfer portal and open transfers and NIL and revenue share and all that stuff.”

Following a blowout loss to Arkansas on March 20, current athletics director Jeremiah Donati and Mainieri met to discuss the program’s future, which led to an agreement for Mainieri to step down.

“We just kind of agreed that it was time for me to head back to Baton Rouge, where I would go home, and maybe they would try somebody else because it was going to take time there,” he said. “I really didn’t have the time at my age. I always felt the job there was going to be a temporary assignment, but I thought I could put in two, three, maybe four years and get the program going.”

In the days to follow, Mainieri gave an interview with Nola.com, where he felt the administration, fans and media had gotten impatient amidst all of the losses. Fast forward to this latest interview, and he doubled down on that notion once again.

“They were a little impatient about it, and I wasn’t really feeling it either. So we made an agreement to head home,” Mainieri said. “But like I told you, I wrote out a lot of lineups in my life; only 80 of those were at South Carolina. It’s people’s prerogative to judge me however they want to, but for me, it was just a kind of short-term thing.”

In the months since, South Carolina has found its next head coach, hiring Kevin Schnall on June 10, which was just one day shy of the two-year anniversary of Mainieri’s hiring.

“Everything works out the way it’s supposed to,” Mainieri said. “I’m glad to be back in Baton Rouge.”