Phillips' early struggles too much for South Carolina to overcome in loss to LSU

While Amp Phillips was pitching on Saturdays, he was the clear ace of South Carolina’s rotation, even if he didn’t own the official title. The Gamecocks could always count on him to deliver a quality outing and give them a chance to win the series or even it up heading into the finale.

But after tossing eight shutout innings at Missouri on April 10, interim head coach Monte Lee decided it was time for Phillips to take on the true ace role, moving him up a day to start on Fridays. The move made a lot of sense at the time, but since then, it’s become fair to question whether it was the right one.

After his shortest start of the year last Friday against Kentucky, Phillips had another tough outing in Saturday’s 6–1 loss to LSU in the first game of a doubleheader.

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Phillips got off to a rocky start, as the Tigers scored two runs on three hits in the first four at-bats of the bottom of the first inning. It only got worse in the second, when LSU added three more runs, all coming off hits from the heart of its order.

Through two innings, the right-hander had allowed five runs on five hits and looked headed for another abbreviated outing. But to his credit, he settled in and pitched much more like himself, not allowing another earned run for the remainder of his start.

Phillips worked through six innings, throwing 101 pitches and allowing six runs (five earned) on eight hits. He struck out three, walked four and also hit a batter. But his early struggles put the Gamecock offense in a hole that would be too big to climb out of.

South Carolina set the tone early in the top of the first, scoring the game’s first run after back-to-back two-out hits. Talmadge LeCroy caught LSU napping and hustled into second for a double, then Ethan Lizama followed with an RBI double down the right-field line to bring him home.

However, the rest of the afternoon was a struggle to say the least. The Gamecocks wouldn’t score another run against Tigers right-hander William Schmidt as he pitched six innings of one-run ball, allowing just two more hits after the shaky first. He struck out seven and walked one.

Parker Marlatt pitched two scoreless innings without allowing a hit after Phillips’ day ended. He was the only reliever to pitch, striking out three and walking one. He hasn’t allowed an earned run since April 7.

Up next: South Carolina (22-25, 7-15 SEC) will have a brief break before facing LSU in Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader at Alex Box Stadium. First pitch will be at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.

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